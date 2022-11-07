Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Sharjah International Book Fair

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan will receive the Sharjah International Book Fair's first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honour on Friday. Khan, who is popularly referred to as King Khan in Bollywood, is being honoured for his contributions to the arts and for helping to "create cultural ties between varying identities and helping transcend cultural barriers", the SIBF said.

The actor, who turned 57 last week, is one of the most popular stars in India, having appeared in more than 80 films in a career spanning more than 30 years. He runs film production company Red Chillies Entertainment with wife Gauri Khan and owns a number of businesses including the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also an avid reader.

Khan, who owns properties in the UAE, is an ambassador for Dubai, having appeared in a number of tourism campaigns for the city.

Known for his versatility, Khan's roles span the gamut, including some of the biggest blockbusters in history. His most memorable roles include film such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002) and My Name is Khan (2010).

Khan recently appeared in a cameo in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2022, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

His highly anticipated espionage thriller Pathaan is set to be released on January 25. The film, parts of which were shot across Dubai, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Khan's appearance on Friday at the Sharjah International Book Fair is scheduled at 6pm. Entry to the event is free but prior registration is essential.

The Sharjah International Book Fair runs until November 13. More information is available at sibf.com

