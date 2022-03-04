Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'Pathaan': release date, plot and cast

Following the box office debacle of his last film Zero in 2018, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has largely stayed out of the limelight. While his production company Red Chillies Entertainment has been busy pushing out content, such as 2020's Class of '83 on Netflix and crime thriller Bob Biswas on ZEE5 in 2021, India's biggest star has not been seen on the big screen for almost four years.

Khan has, however, been in the news following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in 2021 in an alleged Mumbai drug bust. Aryan, 23, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October after spending 28 days in jail. Police said no drugs were found in his possession and he has pleaded innocence.

On Wednesday, Khan gave fans the first glimpse of his much-anticipated big-screen return, the patriotic thriller Pathaan, scheduled to be released in 2023. Production of the spy action film has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the drama following Aryan's arrest.

"I know it’s late… but remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023," Khan posted on his social media channels, along with a clip featuring co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"In our nation, we are named by our religion or our caste. But he had none of them," Abraham says in character in the teaser.

Padukone then adds: "He didn't even have anyone who could name him. All he had was his nation, India."

Blurry shots of Khan walking towards the camera are then shown, with his voiceover.

"He made his nation his religion. And protecting the country, his duty," Khan says.

"Those who don't have a name, are named by their companions. How did I get this name? Wait a little bit more to find out. Let's meet soon... with Pathaan."

What's Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' all about?

John Abraham in 'Pathaan'. Photo: YouTube / YRF

Going by the clip shared by Khan, the superstar plays a character named Pathaan, who will go to any lengths to save India. The character is believed to be an agent working with India's intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, while Padukone plays his colleague.

Abraham will play the antagonist, a terrorist who works for the mafia, and who has Khan's Pathaan hot on his heels.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his high-octane money-spinners Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019), and there's bound to be a lot of action with Khan reportedly having physically transformed for the role.

Fans in the UAE also have a special reason to be excited, as scenes for the film were shot in Downtown Dubai last year. Khan was spotted shooting a fight scene atop a moving lorry, as well as a 4x4 car in January.

Who's in the cast of 'Pathaan'?

Deepika Padukone in a scene from the film. Photo: YRF

Khan, Padukone and Abraham will play pivotal roles in the film. Khan and Padukone are known for their crackling chemistry, having starred together in major hits Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014).

The stars will be joined by veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, as well as Ashutosh Rana, plus Gautam Rode, best-known for his television roles.

A casting coup featuring cameos by two other major stars playing characters from their respective films has also been revealed — Salman Khan is set to play the spy from his hit Tiger spy franchise, while Hrithik Roshan will appear as his agent from the film War.

What is the release date for 'Pathaan'?

Pathaan is set to be released on January 25, 2023, one day before India's Republic Day. To take advantage of the patriotic theme, the film will also be simultaneously released in regional languages Tamil and Telugu.