Post Malone to perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park in December

Singer-songwriter Post Malone is returning to Abu Dhabi.

Flash Entertainment has announced the Rockstar hitmaker will play a show at Etihad Park on December 3 on UAE National Day weekend. Post Malone (real name Austin Post) last performed in the capital at du Arena in 2018 as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 After-Race Concerts.

“I’m excited to be returning to Abu Dhabi and performing for the incredible audience there again,” said Malone. “The crowd for my last show there were electric and I can't wait to take to the stage and perform for my fans in the Middle East. Together, we're going to enjoy a fantastic weekend.”

The artist, who has “always” and “tired” tattooed under each of his eyes is part of the generation of "Soundcloud rappers" who were discovered after posting their music on the online platform. His debut single, 2015's sweet and mellow White Iverson, which was uploaded on the site, received rave reviews and landed him a major label deal.

Malone has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Kanye West, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and The Weeknd. His hit catalogue features tracks such as Circles, Sunflower, Psycho and I Like You (A Happier Song).

In June, Post Malone released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200.

“As the Middle East’s leading entertainment company, Flash Entertainment constantly works to bring the region’s audience the highest quality of performers and unmissable experiences,” said John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment.

“As part of this commitment, over the past 15 years, we have successfully managed to regularly bring AAA talents to Abu Dhabi and Post Malone is one further example of that. A world-class talent with a unique sound and well-established base of fans in the region, I know he is excited to return to the UAE for the first time since 2018.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale at noon on Friday.