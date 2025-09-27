Bobby Deol on satire, success and The Bads of Bollywood: ‘There’s no business like your business’

Deconstructing the Bollywood myth in fiction is a tricky tightrope few have walked successfully. Over the decades, it has been tackled in movies such as Guru Dutt’s seminal tragic romance Kaagaz Ke Phool, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s romantic comedy Guddi, Farah Khan’s masala potboiler Om Shanti Om, Zoya Akhtar’s Luck by Chance and Maneesh Sharma’s action thriller Fan.

From celebrating the movies to reality checks on fame and parasocial relationships between stars and their fans, you might expect films about the industry to have gone everywhere possible.

Netflix’s newest Indian television series The Ba***ds of Bollywood (also known as The Bads of Bollywood) aims to prove us wrong. But why are we exploring the volatile landscape of the Hindi film industry yet again? Bobby Deol, who plays calculating superstar Ajay Talwar in the show, has some theories.

“There’s no business like your business,” the actor, who was in Dubai with co-star Raghav Juyal on Wednesday, tells The National. “We’ve got tons of reference points, from the faces we’ve known to the people we’ve spoken to and dealt with. And there are a lot of untold stories there that we discuss with each other every day.”

Deol’s character reflects his broader experiences during a Bollywood career that has spanned more than three decades. “I’ve experienced so much in life, not just professionally, but also as a parent, getting to know what being a father means. It’s also why I can understand my character to an extent, and the decisions he makes.

“I don’t think of Ajay Talwar as an inherently bad or good person morally. He’s just a guy using everything in his toolbox to protect the ones he loves.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan as both writer and director. It balances Bollywood maximalism with a biting, irreverent satire on the film industry that boldly goes where nobody but Khan could go.

The show’s peek into the messy interpersonal politics of the storytelling business shatters the beautiful lie and turns the reality into a cruel joke, with the figures we idolise becoming punchlines.

Bobby Deol, left, and Raghav Juyal in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Produced by Khan's mother, Gauri Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood's cast also includes Lakshya, Mona Singh, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi and Manish Chaudhary.

Juyal is full of praise for Aryan Khan. “What Aryan has done so well is to play with … the overall idea of Bollywood. There are so many stories that you’ve seen in entertainment news that are covered to such an insane degree, it’s just perfect.”

He adds: “The best thing Aryan did was to hold intensive workshops [for the actors], where we had an absolute blast, but it also taught us so much more about the people we worked with. I already shared that kind of rapport with [lead star] Lakshya since Kill, but those workshops helped make the on-screen friendship so much more convincing.”

Deol says: “Aryan knew exactly what the tone of my voice needed to be. He knew how much or how restrained I needed to be when expressing emotion. I’ve learnt a lot from him, because his process has pushed us to emote in ways we’d never have thought before.”

When asked what viewers might take from the show, Juyal stresses how personal each person's experience will be.

The show's writer and director Aryan Khan, second left, with his Bollywood star father Shah Rukh Khan, mother and producer Gauri Khan, and siblings Abram and Suhana. AFP

“A lot of people will take back the emotion of euphoria with them, and then there are those who will notice the sadness and the cracks. It’s all subjective.”

Then, after a pause, he adds: “Also that Bollywood is more than the stuff you see on screen. It’s all the people, good, bad and somewhere in the middle too.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm

Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)

BMW%20M4%20Competition %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20Dh617%2C600%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.

