Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan launches online workshop

Interior designer to Bollywood stars Gauri Khan is set to start her first online masterclass and promises to share her "secret ingredients" with fans through an in-depth, all-access workshop launching on May 5.

Partnering with digital educational platform The Designer’s Class, Khan, who is married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, said her masterclass is intended for everyone, from design students to anyone interested in home decor.

“The thought of teaching a new breed of up-and-coming designers and helping them connect to the wondrous world of interior design brings immense joy to me. As a self-taught designer myself, I strongly believe in breaking barriers of tradition and adopting a more open educational model," she said.

"Art and design should be available to be consumed by all and not just a selected few. I can't wait to share my own secret ingredients that will help them elevate every space from quaint to luxurious."

The course will enable designers of all levels to find their signature approach to interior work, she said.

Enrolled students will also learn how to create unique opulent spaces that tell a story, the interplay of colour, texture and material, as well as how to creatively play with lighting. They will learn how to transform spaces as intimate as a home as well as commercial projects.

Khan, who's been doing the homes of Bollywood stars for years, launched Gauri Khan Designs, a "one-stop destination for everything in interiors" in Mumbai in 2017. She is also a film producer and distributor, having founded Red Chillies Entertainment with her superstar husband in 2002. The couple have three children: Aryan, 24, Suhana, 21, and AbRam, 8.

Gauri Khan is married to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. AFP

Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut soon with The Archies, an Indian take on the famous American comic book series, to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Khan's masterclass is one of a growing list of courses by top names in the field, now available on The Designers' Class. The platform already offers workshops hosted by top Indian fashion designers Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor and the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, among others.

"We are so excited to have Gauri Khan join our immensely talented pool of instructors. She has worked with ace global brands and masterfully transformed the homes of celebrities, therefore, we firmly believe she comes with an immense pool of experience and knowledge that all our students can definitely benefit from," said Samarth Bajaj, founder of The Designer's Class.

"Being an online platform, we have the advantage of reaching out to learners across geographical boundaries and our aim is to offer these celebrity-driven design masterclasses to talent in some of the remotest locations of the world, giving them the same experience and opportunities as urban students."