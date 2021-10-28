Aryan Khan granted bail by high court in drugs probe

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollwyood star Shah Rukh Khan, and two other suspects in a drugs case that has become mired in political controversy.

Mr Khan, 23, and seven others were arrested on October 2 after undercover agents from the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise boat sailing off the India's west coast from Mumbai city to the resort state of Goa.

He was being held in Mumbai’s high-security Arthur Road jail after having several bail applications rejected by lower courts.

