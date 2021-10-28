Aryan Khan granted bail by high court in drugs probe

Son of Bollywood star and two others to be released after nearly a month in detention

The National
Oct 28, 2021

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollwyood star Shah Rukh Khan, and two other suspects in a drugs case that has become mired in political controversy.

Mr Khan, 23, and seven others were arrested on October 2 after undercover agents from the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise boat sailing off the India's west coast from Mumbai city to the resort state of Goa.

He was being held in Mumbai’s high-security Arthur Road jail after having several bail applications rejected by lower courts.

More to follow

Updated: October 28th 2021, 12:12 PM
Breaking news
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Aryan Khan granted bail by high court in drugs probe
An image that illustrates this article Thai woman cut rope to leave painters hanging above 26th floor, police say
An image that illustrates this article FII: Drive to find solutions to fund net-zero transition picking up pace, HSBC chief says
An image that illustrates this article China hypersonic missile test 'very close to Sputnik moment'