Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan directs dad in new promotional video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has made his film debut, directing and starring in a promotional video which also features his father. Released on Tuesday, the video was launched to promote Aryan's luxury streetwear brand D’yavol.x.

Aryan, 25, announced the brand in December last year, revealing his plans to turn D'yavol.x into a multi-product luxury brand, selling beverages as well as organising high-end events.

“It’s been nearly five years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective,” he said.

“For me, D’yavol is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity. I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism while remaining rooted in authentic craft. This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’yavol, a brand that combines uncompromising quality, edgy design and reverence for heritage know-how.”

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on set. Photo: Instagram / dyavol.x

The promotional video could prove a testing ground and introduction for Aryan, whose father is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood.

In the video, Aryan is shown scribbling words and ideas on a board. He becomes frustrated, seemingly unable to make a decision about the identity of his brand. Frustrated, he then walks out of the frame, tossing a paint brush to the ground.

Shah Rukh Khan then walks in, picks up the brush and makes another dash on the board, forming the logo of the brand.

D'yavol translates to devil in Slavic languages.

Besides Aryan, Khan's second child and daughter Suhana, 22, is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She stars in Netflix film The Archies, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film is an Indian take on the popular American comic series and will also feature a number of other Bollywood stars' children making their debuts.

Khan, meanwhile, is riding high on the success of his film Pathaan. Released in January, the spy thriller is now the second-highest grossing Hindi film in history, making more than 10 billion rupees at the global box office.

He has two more releases lined up this year — another action flick Jawan, which will feature the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Nayanthara, and Dunki, a drama about illegal immigration directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.