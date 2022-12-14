Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan launches luxury lifestyle brand

Aryan Khan is ending the year with a bang. Days after announcing that he's finished writing his first TV series, which will also mark his directorial debut, the elder son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed he's launching a luxury lifestyle brand.

"It’s been nearly five years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’yavol is finally here," Aryan, 25, posted on Instagram.

The brand will make its debut with a line of premium vodka, made in partnership with AB InBev India, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewing company. While a launch date has not been revealed, D'yavol will later expand to more beverages as well as fashion and also curate luxury events.

Khan has tied up with his long-time friends and entrepreneurs Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh for the venture.

“For me, D’yavol is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity. I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism while remaining rooted in authentic craft," Khan said. "This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’yavol, a brand that combines uncompromising quality, edgy design and reverence for heritage know-how."

D'yavol translates to devil in Slavic languages.

Blagoeva added: "Bringing this creative vision to life took five years, during which Bunty, Aryan and I worked tirelessly on every detail. We are thrilled at the line-up of amazing launches ahead, among which is a capsule apparel collection dropping in early 2023."

Aryan, who spent much of last year in hiding as news of his arrest in a drug raid dominated headlines, also revealed last week that he'd completed writing his first TV show. To be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company run by his parents, the show will also be his directorial debut.

"Wrapped with the writing … can’t wait to say action," he posted on Instagram.

His sister, Suhana Khan, is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon in the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the Indian take on the popular American comic series will also feature a number of other Bollywood star kids making their debuts.

Meanwhile, dad SRK is preparing his return to the big screen, after nearly four years, with Pathaan. The highly anticipated action film, which was partly shot in Dubai, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It's scheduled to be released on January 25.

