From War 2 to Pathaan: Bollywood blockbusters that filmed in the UAE

The coming Bollywood action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and NTR, has put Abu Dhabi in the spotlight once again as much of its high-octane action sequences were filmed across the capital’s landmarks and desert landscapes.

It’s not the first – and likely won’t be the last – major Indian production to use the UAE as a backdrop. Over the years, the country’s mix of modern skylines, luxury venues and sweeping dunes has attracted plenty of blockbuster shoots.

Here’s a look at Bollywood films that have shot extensively in the UAE.

Bang Bang! (2014)

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang. Photo: Fox Star Studios and Empire International

Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller, a remake of Knight and Day, stars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif and became the first Bollywood production to be largely filmed and co-produced in Abu Dhabi. Shot in May 2013, the filming locations spanned the Corniche, Liwa Oasis, Hyatt Capital Gate, Qasr Al Sarab, Emirates Palace and Yas Island. Among its most talked-about moments is a high-speed chase involving 120 vehicles, including Formula One cars.

Happy New Year (2014)

Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone and Vivaan Shah in Happy New Year. Photo: Yash Raj Films

Farah Khan’s ensemble blockbuster, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff, was filmed almost entirely in Dubai. A pivotal scene on New Year's Eve was shot at Atlantis, The Palm, a location written into the script from the outset. The production also staged one of the largest local casting efforts for a Bollywood film, bringing in more than 1,600 extras from across the UAE.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Photo: IANS

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao, devoted 16 days to filming in the UAE. Locations included Meena Bazaar, Dubai Creek, Dubai International Airport and Miracle Garden, with sweeping desert scenes captured at Qasr Al Sarab in Liwa.

Baby (2015)

Akshay Kumar in Baby. Photo: T-Series

Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller, led by Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, shot extensively in the UAE in October 2014. The schedule covered Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Liwa, making use of large-scale road closures and expansive set pieces.

Airlift (2016)

Airlift, starring Akshay Kumar, was shot largely in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. Photo: B4U Motion Pictures

Based on the true story of the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War, Raja Menon’s war thriller stars Akshay Kumar as a businessman, who becomes an unlikely hero. Ras Al Khaimah doubled for Kuwait and Baghdad during the February to March 2015 shoot, which involved a 180-member crew from India and hundreds of locally cast extras.

Dishoom (2016)

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in Dishoom. Photo: Eros International

This action-adventure buddy-cop comedy, directed by Rohit Dhawan, features John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in leading roles. Filmed in Abu Dhabi for about 40 days, it features more than 30 locations across the emirate, including Zaya Nurai, Saadiyat and Yas Islands, Emirates Palace, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and the Liwa Desert.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Salman Khan in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Photo: IMDb

Ali Abbas Zafar’s action blockbuster, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, follows Indian intelligence agent Tiger and Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya on a rescue mission in Iraq. The production spent an unprecedented 65 days filming in Abu Dhabi, with key sequences shot in the Liwa Desert, an abandoned cement factory in Al Ain and on massive backlot sets covering 20,000 square metres.

Race 3 (2018)

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in Race 3. Photo: Salman Khan Films

Directed by Remo D’Souza and led by Salman Khan, this entry in the Race franchise follows a wealthy family entangled in deceit, power struggles and high-stakes crime. The film was shot over 35 days in Abu Dhabi, with locations including Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy, St Regis Abu Dhabi, Adnec, Emirates Steel and the Liwa Desert.

Vikram Vedha (2022)

Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Photo: PVR Pictures

The Bollywood remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It was shot mostly in Abu Dhabi, transforming the twofour54 backlot and Al Wathba Wetlands into convincing Lucknow, with filming spanning about 28 days and involving more than 2,500 extras.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play spies in Pathaan. Photo: Yash Raj Films

Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen, pairing him with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Dubai was a key filming location, with standout sequences shot on Burj Khalifa Boulevard – the first time the stretch was completely closed for a Bollywood production.

