Megastars Hrithik Roshan and NTR battle it out in Abu Dhabi in War 2 trailer

Indian megastars Hrithik Roshan and NTR go guns blazing in the first trailer of Bollywood action film War 2, which was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi.

A sequel to the 2019 hit, War, which starred Roshan alongside Tiger Shroff, the big-budget follow-up is scheduled to be released on August 15, India's Independence Day. Actress Kiara Advani joins the starry cast and actor Ashutosh Rana, who was also in the first film, returns.

Ayan Mukerji, whose last film was the 2022 blockbuster, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, is the director.

War 2 will follow Roshan's character Kabir, an Indian special agent who goes rogue, while NTR plays Vikram, a special agent who's tasked to capture Kabir.

Both Roshan and NTR are major names in India. Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, while South Indian star NTR, or NT Rama Rao Jr, is known across the country for the record-breaking 2022 magnum opus RRR, which won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

War 2 is the 14th Indian film to be shot in Abu Dhabi and the latest major production to take advantage of the city's rebate initiative, said Sameer Al Jaberi, the head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

The film's high-octane trailer features several Abu Dhabi locations including Yas Island, which played a central role in the recent Hollywood blockbuster F1: The Movie.

Kiara Advani in War 2. Photo: Yash Raj Films

"The recent trailer release has certainly engaged film fans and heightened the anticipation for War 2, and for the local crew, including three talented interns," Al Jaberi said. "We look forward to seeing Abu Dhabi on the big screens in cinemas across the world and also feel immense pride at our collective and wide-ranging efforts which have established Abu Dhabi as a home for Indian cinema."

War 2 is also the third film by producers Yash Raj Films to be shot in Abu Dhabi, besides Tiger Zinda Hai and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

"India’s film industry remains at the forefront of partnerships we are establishing and growing with production teams like Yash Raj Films, whose legacy spans over five decades," said Mohamed Dobay, the acting director general of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority.

"Yash Raj Films brings incredible talent into our nation to see all that Abu Dhabi has to offer in terms of variety of location, established industry talent, experienced and supportive film commission and of course financial assistance so that Abu Dhabi continues to attract global production from India and beyond.”

