Now You See Me: Now You Don't wraps filming with 13-day shoot in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi plays a major role in the upcoming film <i>Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. </i>The highly anticipated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/13/top-gun-3-tom-cruise-threequel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/13/top-gun-3-tom-cruise-threequel/">threequel</a> to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-now-you-see-me-2-was-the-sequel-worth-the-effort-1.184919" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-now-you-see-me-2-was-the-sequel-worth-the-effort-1.184919">magic-themed</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/in-cinemas-now-you-see-me-you-ll-wish-you-hadn-t-1.289894" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/in-cinemas-now-you-see-me-you-ll-wish-you-hadn-t-1.289894">heist thriller</a> series, set to be released in November, wrapped production with an action-packed, 13-day shoot across the UAE capital. The film, which stars<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/i-d-play-mark-zuckerberg-again-jesse-eisenberg-reveals-the-roles-he-d-love-to-return-to-1.995838" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/i-d-play-mark-zuckerberg-again-jesse-eisenberg-reveals-the-roles-he-d-love-to-return-to-1.995838">Jesse Eisenberg</a>, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/04/15/hollywood-star-morgan-freeman-narrates-video-that-tells-the-story-of-expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/04/15/hollywood-star-morgan-freeman-narrates-video-that-tells-the-story-of-expo-2020-dubai/">Morgan Freeman</a>, prominently features many of the emirate’s famed sites, including<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/18/pyxis-of-al-mughira-louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/18/pyxis-of-al-mughira-louvre-abu-dhabi/">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a>, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and the Liwa desert. CLYMB Yas Island, Ferrari World, Yas Marina Circuit and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island are also included in the film directed by Ruben Fleischer (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/10/12/tom-hardy-on-why-venom-let-there-be-carnage-is-better-than-the-first/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/10/12/tom-hardy-on-why-venom-let-there-be-carnage-is-better-than-the-first/"><i>Venom</i></a>). Sameer Al Jaberi, head of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/06/f1-abu-dhabi-brad-pitt-film-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/06/f1-abu-dhabi-brad-pitt-film-grand-prix/">Abu Dhabi Film Commission</a>, tells <i>The National</i> that the emirate was brought into the process while the movie was still being written. “The team actually began working with Lionsgate back in 2023 when the production was at an early scripting stage," Al Jaberi says. "We worked with Epic Films throughout – from supporting several recce trips where Lionsgate selected a variety of locations, right through to the production team arriving to shoot – 19 months later.” Abu Dhabi’s prominence will help add to the international appeal of the film, says Matt Leonetti, Lionsgate’s president of physical production. “The <i>Now You See Me</i> films have always taken audiences on global adventures, and this film is no exception. Abu Dhabi’s iconic locations and incredible people will be part of what makes this film so enjoyable and memorable for worldwide audiences,” he says. The production, which participated in the emirate’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/21/abu-dhabi-film-rebate/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/21/abu-dhabi-film-rebate/">rebate scheme</a> that was launched in 2013 and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/30/abu-dhabi-film-tv-cashback-rebate/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/12/30/abu-dhabi-film-tv-cashback-rebate/">updated in January</a>, featured large-scale, complex stunt-work for its action set pieces, requiring roads to be closed. “We facilitated on ground support with other government departments including the Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Miral Destinations team were also instrumental in making the production possible,” says Al Jaberi. Six <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/08/f1-abu-dhabi-shoot-brad-pitt/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/08/f1-abu-dhabi-shoot-brad-pitt/">UAE-based interns</a>, including young Emirati talent, also participated in the shoot, in conjunction with the Creative Media Authority. “The six individuals had roles across the locations, action vehicles, camera, wardrobe and production departments and were on set across the 13-day shoot, learning directly from the heads of departments and professional teams visiting talent involved in this large-scale international production,” says Al Jaberi. <i>Now You See Me: Now You Don’t</i> is one of more than 180 major productions that have used Abu Dhabi as a location in recent years. That list includes the coming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/13/f1-movie-trailer-brad-pitt-abu-dhabi-joseph-kosinski/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/13/f1-movie-trailer-brad-pitt-abu-dhabi-joseph-kosinski/"><i>F1</i></a>, as well as hits such as <i>Dune</i>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/20/dune-part-two-abu-dhabi-desert/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/20/dune-part-two-abu-dhabi-desert/"><i>Dune: Part Two</i></a><i>, Sonic the Hedgehog</i> and Netflix’s <i>6 Underground</i> and <i>War Machine, </i>as well as entries from the <i>Mission: Impossible</i>, <i>Star Wars</i> and <i>Fast and Furious </i>franchises<i>.</i>