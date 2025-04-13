Bella Ramsey believes that her neurodiversity made her a better actor. Getty Images
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey: 'I got bored of being dark and sad and deep all day'

The British actor tells The National that feel-good music was essential to filming the hit show's gruelling season two

William Mullally
April 13, 2025