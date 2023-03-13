RRR's Naatu Naatu makes history at Oscars 2023 and wins Best Original Song

Telugu-language song Naatu Naatu has made history at the 95th Academy Awards.

The hit from the film RRR, written by lyricist Chandrabose and composed by M M Keeravaani, won Best Original Song at the Oscars on Sunday night, marking the first time a song from an Indian-made film has ever won at the awards.

"I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," Keeravaani said, before breaking into song.

The composer sang, "There was only one wish on my mind," a line from the Carpenters' Top of the World, before improvising the second half of the line and singing, "RRR has to win, pride of every Indian."

Chandrabose concluded the speech with a Namaste.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone watched from the audience, visibly overjoyed to see the duo win.

RRR, which can be watched on Netflix in the UAE, was one of the biggest cinematic success stories of last year.

Written and directed by S S Rajamouli, the action epic is a fictional retelling of Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem's (N T Rama Rao Jr) friendship and their battle against the British Raj. RRR, which has a run time of more than three hours, was reportedly the most expensive Indian film in history, costing about $67 million (5.5 billion rupees).

“To get appreciation in your homeland is very natural and good,” Keeravaani told The National earlier.

“But when you get it outside your territory, that's something great. Hollywood is known for its quality and richness. It’s been a pioneer in many aspects of technology and storytelling. So this is a very big opportunity for us to get global attention for Indian music and culture.”

Chandrabose and Keeravaani beat a host of Hollywood A-list names to win the award — Diane Warren for Tell It Like a Woman; Lada Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick; Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

