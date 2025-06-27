Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekend
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing

News

UAE

Gulf War lessons a catalyst for UAE's military growth, Edge chief says

CEO of defence conglomerate discusses importance of protecting national sovereignty

Shireena Al Nowais

June 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Gulf has been on tenterhooks in recent weeks, until news of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was met with a collective sigh of relief.

Conflict in this region, so close to home, is unfortunately nothing new, and at times like these lessons from the past can provide the greatest value. Sometimes, the ability to exercise force can be the best form of defence.

This was a lesson not lost on the Emirates when Saddam Hussein's Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. It was at this moment, Hamad Al Marar told The National, that the UAE saw how vulnerable nations could be without control over their own defence capabilities.

The managing director and chief executive of Edge, the biggest defence conglomerate in the country, said it bore the seed of a homegrown industry built to protect national sovereignty.

What role does Edge play today?

“The defence industry in the UAE dates back to 1991,” he said. “Post the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the UAE saw the importance of starting the defence industry and creating sovereignty in several domains.”

Today, Edge is at the heart of that vision. Established in November 2019, the group was formed through a wave of mergers and acquisitions that brought together more than 35 entities into six advanced technology and defence clusters.

“Edge is the national champion when it comes to defence,” Mr Al Marar said. “We serve everything from the bullet to the satellite.”

That includes land, sea and air platforms, electronic warfare, cyber defence and homeland security. The group is also focused on artificial intelligence, smart materials, robotics and 3D printing.

Of more than 200 defence products currently in Edge's portfolio, more than 80 per cent are manufactured locally – a number the group is very proud of. The group also has a presence in more than 100 countries, with entities in Latin America, three in Europe and plans to expand to Asia and Africa.

In a move that goes full circle to Mr Al Marar's point that the UAE's military awakening came in 1991, one of the group's most recent deals was the sale of supply ships to Kuwait. Even with this scale, Mr Al Marar sees Edge as a company driven by agility, constantly adapting to new threats and technologies.

“Everything happening around us makes us rethink the way we used to design or produce,” he said. “New manufacturing methods, from steel printing to intelligent platforms, are part of this evolution. Technology is maturing, making lots of missions possible and we do see a dual use in many of the applications and technologies we have today.”

Hamad Al Marar said 'readiness' is key to the UAE's 'strategy'. Victor Besa / The National
Hamad Al Marar said 'readiness' is key to the UAE's 'strategy'. Victor Besa / The National

Keeping us safe

Particularly in the light of recent geopolitical tensions, Mr Al Marar said deterrence, not destruction, is always the goal.

“Why is there always the idea that conflict should be an army or a nation against another nation?” Illicit fishing and drug smuggling, he said, can be as much of a security threat as any army, which is why “readiness” remains the guiding principle.

“I always take this example,” he said. “You might go to the gym to stay healthy. Those hours in the gym are actually the inventory of weapons. You have to be strong. In the presence of CCTV, over 90 per cent of thefts are eliminated. So when people know you’re armed, it’s less likely they will attack you.”

He said Abu Dhabi is considered one of the safest cities in the world not because its people are different, but because of strategy and technology.

Building a legacy of success

That philosophy is also reflected in Edge's internal culture. The group has more than 14,000 employees, including 3,000 engineers – 50 per cent of them Emiratis, and 82 per cent of the Emiratis are women.

In June, Edge won gold at the 2025 Employee Happiness Awards, in the category of Best Company to Work For (Large). It was also certified as a Great Place to Work in December 2024.

“It’s software, it’s material science, it’s robotics,” Mr Al Marar said. “It’s the finest form of design – basically heaven for engineers.”

His own journey is proof of the Emirati talent Edge celebrates. While many of his peers studied abroad, he stayed to study accounting at the Higher Colleges of Technology. Smiling, he added that he cannot live for long outside the Emirates because of his love for home. “I basically cannot live for long outside the country. I like it here.”

He started his career in the early days of Tawazun, a UAE-based government entity focused on defence and security acquisition, and has spent more than 20 years in the industry. “I was fortunate to be at the right place at the right time and worked with brilliant teams to actually see this industry get formed in the way we see today.”

His biggest hope is to leave behind an industry that is fully sovereign. “I have a soft spot for self-determination,” he said. “And I want to be a reason to give the UAE the ability to defend and the ability to strike.”

The next chapter, he said, will focus on technological upgrades and continuous improvement. “Everything we’ve done fits into the bigger picture,” he said. “It’s a strategy to make the UAE sovereign. And the real asset of the country – it’s not the machines. It’s the people.”

How the past helps us look forward

The UAE's armed forces officially unified in 1976 and have participated in multiple conflicts since. The first major contribution was in the Arab Deterrent Force peacekeeping mission in Lebanon in the late 1970s. Yet, as Mr Al Marar noted, the Gulf War was arguably a watershed moment.

The UAE Army participated in the conflict, with 10 Emiratis losing their lives in the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq. Three decades after that invasion, the UAE isn't just protecting itself – it is proving what local vision and talent can accomplish.

UAE's military strength on show at Union Fortress 10 parade – in pictures

Spectators arrived in droves on Friday to witness Union Fortress 10, a military parade aimed at showcasing the UAE’s military capabilities. All photos Victor Besa / The National
Spectators arrived in droves on Friday to witness Union Fortress 10, a military parade aimed at showcasing the UAE’s military capabilities. All photos Victor Besa / The National
Children waved flags as they watched the parade's events unfold
Children waved flags as they watched the parade's events unfold
This showcased an array of armed units and formations. Live shows included mock-up combat scenarios and exhibitions
This showcased an array of armed units and formations. Live shows included mock-up combat scenarios and exhibitions
Obaid Al Kaabi, 10, said he attended because he wants to be a pilot. "When I grow up I want to work in the military and specifically in a military plane," Obaid told The National
Obaid Al Kaabi, 10, said he attended because he wants to be a pilot. "When I grow up I want to work in the military and specifically in a military plane," Obaid told The National
The show featured parachutists, while another highlight was tanks from different generations in parade formation to highlight how the military has changed over the years
The show featured parachutists, while another highlight was tanks from different generations in parade formation to highlight how the military has changed over the years
The parade was held at Al Ain International Airport, having moved from last year's event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
The parade was held at Al Ain International Airport, having moved from last year's event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
It was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with various entities, including the Presidential Guard, Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police
It was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with various entities, including the Presidential Guard, Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police
Paratroopers landed to tackle threats, behind mountain blocks depicting Jebel Hafeet
Paratroopers landed to tackle threats, behind mountain blocks depicting Jebel Hafeet
Different points of the mock city were attacked and the different forces worked together to evacuate citizens and bring an end to the incident
Different points of the mock city were attacked and the different forces worked together to evacuate citizens and bring an end to the incident
Spectators enjoying the display. When the show ended, all military personnel lined up in front of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, for a military salute.
Spectators enjoying the display. When the show ended, all military personnel lined up in front of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, for a military salute.
A mock field was set up with different buildings depicting houses, a clinic, a cafe, a football stadium and a university. Actors played citizens walking throughout the mock city
A mock field was set up with different buildings depicting houses, a clinic, a cafe, a football stadium and a university. Actors played citizens walking throughout the mock city
Different points of the mock city were attacked and the different forces worked together to evacuate the citizens and bring an end to the incident
Different points of the mock city were attacked and the different forces worked together to evacuate the citizens and bring an end to the incident
The capabilities of the armed forces were on show during the event at Al Ain International Airport
The capabilities of the armed forces were on show during the event at Al Ain International Airport
Visitors pose in front of a Gazelle helicopter on display. This helicopter participated in the Liberation of Kuwait campaign in 1990
Visitors pose in front of a Gazelle helicopter on display. This helicopter participated in the Liberation of Kuwait campaign in 1990

Tomorrow 2021
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

Infiniti QX80 specs

Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 450hp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000

Available: Now

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

War on waste
Specs

Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Factfile on Garbine Muguruza:

Name: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

World ranking: 15 (will rise to 5 on Monday)

Date of birth: October 8, 1993

Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela

Place of residence: Geneva, Switzerland

Height: 6ft (1.82m)

Career singles titles: 4

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017)

Career prize money: $13,928,719

UAE v Zimbabwe A

Results
Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets
Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets
Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs
Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs

Fixture
Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited
Joseph E. Stiglitz
W. W. Norton & Company

F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

In-demand&nbsp;jobs&nbsp;and&nbsp;monthly&nbsp;salaries
  • Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000 
  • Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000 
  • Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000 
  • Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000 
  • HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000 
  • Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000 
  • Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000 
  • Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000 
  • Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000 
  • Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000 
  • Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000 
  • Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500
  • Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000
  • Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000
While you're here
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Tomorrow 2021
Brief scores:

Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first

Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov)

Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14

Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov)

Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

Gothia Cup 2025

4,872 matches 

1,942 teams

116 pitches

76 nations

26 UAE teams

15 Lebanese teams

2 Kuwaiti teams

ENGLAND%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3EFor%20Euro%202024%20qualifers%20away%20to%20Malta%20on%20June%2016%20and%20at%20home%20to%20North%20Macedonia%20on%20June%2019%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Johnstone%2C%20Pickford%2C%20Ramsdale.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alexander-Arnold%2C%20Dunk%2C%20Guehi%2C%20Maguire%2C%20%20Mings%2C%20Shaw%2C%20Stones%2C%20Trippier%2C%20Walker.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bellingham%2C%20Eze%2C%20Gallagher%2C%20Henderson%2C%20%20Maddison%2C%20Phillips%2C%20Rice.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EForwards%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFoden%2C%20Grealish%2C%20Kane%2C%20Rashford%2C%20Saka%2C%20Wilson.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MORE ON TURKEY'S SYRIA OFFENCE
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Profile of Bitex UAE

Date of launch: November 2018

Founder: Monark Modi

Based: Business Bay, Dubai

Sector: Financial services

Size: Eight employees

Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

While you're here
GRAN%20TURISMO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neill%20Blomkamp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Harbour%2C%20Orlando%20Bloom%2C%20Archie%20Madekwe%2C%20Darren%20Barnet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
MO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Key recommendations
  • Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.
  • Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.
  • Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.
  • More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.
The specs

Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km

On sale: now

Price: Dh149,000

 

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas

Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa

Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong

Rating: 3/5

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
SCORES IN BRIEF

Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs
(Sohail 100,Phil Salt 37 not out, Bilal Irshad 30, Josh Poysden 2-26)
bt Yorkshire Vikings 184 for 5 in 20 overs
(Jonathan Tattersall 36, Harry Brook 37, Gary Ballance 33, Adam Lyth 32, Shaheen Afridi 2-36).

UAE currency
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: ARDH Collective
Based: Dubai
Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi
Sector: Sustainability
Total funding: Self funded
Number of employees: 4
While you're here
Best Foreign Language Film nominees

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Race card

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m 

6.30pm: Liwa Oaisi Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

The National selections: 5pm: Flit Al Maury, 5.30pm: Sadah, 6pm: RB Seqondtonone, 6.30pm: RB Money To Burn, 7pm: SS Jalmood, 7.30pm: Dalaalaat

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017

Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free

Day 1 fixtures (Saturday)

Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4)

Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

While you're here
'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET'
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement
John Heminway, Knopff

World Test Championship table

1 India 71 per cent

2 New Zealand 70 per cent

3 Australia 69.2 per cent

4 England 64.1 per cent

5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent

6 West Indies 33.3 per cent

7 South Africa 30 per cent

8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent

9 Bangladesh 0

While you're here
While you're here
THE&nbsp;SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre supercharged V6

Power: 416hp at 7,000rpm

Torque: 410Nm at 3,500rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Fuel consumption: 10.2 l/100km

Price: Dh375,000 

On sale: now 

UAE currency
The%20National%20selections
%3Cp%3E6pm%3A%20Barakka%3Cbr%3E6.35pm%3A%20Dhahabi%3Cbr%3E7.10pm%3A%20Mouheeb%3Cbr%3E7.45pm%3A%20With%20The%20Moonlight%3Cbr%3E8.20pm%3A%20Remorse%3Cbr%3E8.55pm%3A%20Ottoman%20Fleet%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Tranquil%20Night%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
The specs: 2018 Renault Megane

Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200

Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder

Transmission Continuously variable transmission

Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

While you're here
AUSTRALIA SQUAD

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The specs

Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo

Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm

Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Price: from Dh498,542

On sale: now

BIRD%20BOX%20BARCELONA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20and%20Alex%20Pastor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGeorgina%20Campbell%2C%20Mario%20Casas%2C%20Diego%20Calva%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Transgender report
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Uefa Awards winners

Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: June 27, 2025, 7:19 AM`
UAE Armed ForcesUAE
Read next...
Visitors next to a Havoc 8x8 RCV at Idex 2025 at Adnec, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Italy’s Leonardo optimistic about partnership with UAE’s Edge Group

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Weekend
Living in the UAE
Podcasts Newsletters Alerts Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated