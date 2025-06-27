Gulf War lessons a catalyst for UAE's military growth, Edge chief says

The Gulf has been on tenterhooks in recent weeks, until news of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was met with a collective sigh of relief.

Conflict in this region, so close to home, is unfortunately nothing new, and at times like these lessons from the past can provide the greatest value. Sometimes, the ability to exercise force can be the best form of defence.

This was a lesson not lost on the Emirates when Saddam Hussein's Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. It was at this moment, Hamad Al Marar told The National, that the UAE saw how vulnerable nations could be without control over their own defence capabilities.

The managing director and chief executive of Edge, the biggest defence conglomerate in the country, said it bore the seed of a homegrown industry built to protect national sovereignty.

What role does Edge play today?

“The defence industry in the UAE dates back to 1991,” he said. “Post the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the UAE saw the importance of starting the defence industry and creating sovereignty in several domains.”

Today, Edge is at the heart of that vision. Established in November 2019, the group was formed through a wave of mergers and acquisitions that brought together more than 35 entities into six advanced technology and defence clusters.

“Edge is the national champion when it comes to defence,” Mr Al Marar said. “We serve everything from the bullet to the satellite.”

That includes land, sea and air platforms, electronic warfare, cyber defence and homeland security. The group is also focused on artificial intelligence, smart materials, robotics and 3D printing.

Of more than 200 defence products currently in Edge's portfolio, more than 80 per cent are manufactured locally – a number the group is very proud of. The group also has a presence in more than 100 countries, with entities in Latin America, three in Europe and plans to expand to Asia and Africa.

In a move that goes full circle to Mr Al Marar's point that the UAE's military awakening came in 1991, one of the group's most recent deals was the sale of supply ships to Kuwait. Even with this scale, Mr Al Marar sees Edge as a company driven by agility, constantly adapting to new threats and technologies.

“Everything happening around us makes us rethink the way we used to design or produce,” he said. “New manufacturing methods, from steel printing to intelligent platforms, are part of this evolution. Technology is maturing, making lots of missions possible and we do see a dual use in many of the applications and technologies we have today.”

Hamad Al Marar said 'readiness' is key to the UAE's 'strategy'. Victor Besa / The National

Keeping us safe

Particularly in the light of recent geopolitical tensions, Mr Al Marar said deterrence, not destruction, is always the goal.

“Why is there always the idea that conflict should be an army or a nation against another nation?” Illicit fishing and drug smuggling, he said, can be as much of a security threat as any army, which is why “readiness” remains the guiding principle.

“I always take this example,” he said. “You might go to the gym to stay healthy. Those hours in the gym are actually the inventory of weapons. You have to be strong. In the presence of CCTV, over 90 per cent of thefts are eliminated. So when people know you’re armed, it’s less likely they will attack you.”

He said Abu Dhabi is considered one of the safest cities in the world not because its people are different, but because of strategy and technology.

Building a legacy of success

That philosophy is also reflected in Edge's internal culture. The group has more than 14,000 employees, including 3,000 engineers – 50 per cent of them Emiratis, and 82 per cent of the Emiratis are women.

In June, Edge won gold at the 2025 Employee Happiness Awards, in the category of Best Company to Work For (Large). It was also certified as a Great Place to Work in December 2024.

“It’s software, it’s material science, it’s robotics,” Mr Al Marar said. “It’s the finest form of design – basically heaven for engineers.”

His own journey is proof of the Emirati talent Edge celebrates. While many of his peers studied abroad, he stayed to study accounting at the Higher Colleges of Technology. Smiling, he added that he cannot live for long outside the Emirates because of his love for home. “I basically cannot live for long outside the country. I like it here.”

He started his career in the early days of Tawazun, a UAE-based government entity focused on defence and security acquisition, and has spent more than 20 years in the industry. “I was fortunate to be at the right place at the right time and worked with brilliant teams to actually see this industry get formed in the way we see today.”

His biggest hope is to leave behind an industry that is fully sovereign. “I have a soft spot for self-determination,” he said. “And I want to be a reason to give the UAE the ability to defend and the ability to strike.”

The next chapter, he said, will focus on technological upgrades and continuous improvement. “Everything we’ve done fits into the bigger picture,” he said. “It’s a strategy to make the UAE sovereign. And the real asset of the country – it’s not the machines. It’s the people.”

How the past helps us look forward

The UAE's armed forces officially unified in 1976 and have participated in multiple conflicts since. The first major contribution was in the Arab Deterrent Force peacekeeping mission in Lebanon in the late 1970s. Yet, as Mr Al Marar noted, the Gulf War was arguably a watershed moment.

The UAE Army participated in the conflict, with 10 Emiratis losing their lives in the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq. Three decades after that invasion, the UAE isn't just protecting itself – it is proving what local vision and talent can accomplish.

