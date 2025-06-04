How Lebanese singer and fugitive Fadel Chaker keeps releasing songs while on the run

Fadel Chaker's hit single, Ahla Rasma, raises as many questions as it answers.

The song – a lush ballad in the style he’s renowned for – reaffirms the timeless notion that love is best expressed without conditions. But that clarity doesn’t extend to his place in the Arabic music industry or his complex relationship with regional audiences.

Despite his undeniable appeal as a talented singer and composer, Chaker, 56, remains a convicted fugitive, with a 22-year prison sentence still in place.

That he continues to release music and enjoy regional acclaim while evading Lebanese justice highlights both the fractures in Lebanese society and a disconnect between fans and the man behind the music.

Ahla Rasma continues Chaker’s return to the musical limelight, more than a decade after embracing a strictly conservative view of Islam that rejects popular music and brought him into conflict with the Lebanese army.

Following his retirement in 2012, he adopted the name Hajj Chaker and pledged allegiance to Lebanese Sunni firebrand cleric Ahmed al-Assir – a move that led him to take up arms with supporters during the 2013 clashes against the Lebanese army that left 18 soldiers dead.

Chaker was later sentenced in absentia to 22 years of hard labour. The ruling remains unenforced, with Chaker reportedly still in hiding at the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

Despite his confined circumstances, Chaker continues to release music to significant success. Ahla Rasma has already been streamed more than 40 million times since being released on YouTube in April. It follows a steady number of releases since his return to popular music after years spent exclusively recording Islamic hymns – a shift that began with 2018 comeback single Shab’an Min Al Tamtheel.

How does Chaker still release music?

Chaker’s growing playlist is made possible through geography and technology. He remains elusive in Ain al-Hilweh – a self-governed enclave inaccessible to Lebanese police and army due to a reportedly unofficial understanding stemming from the now-annulled 1969 Cairo Agreement between the Lebanese government and the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

When it comes to recording the songs themselves, Chaker provided insight into the process in a 2018 interview with website Arabic Post, in which he described recording Shab'an Min Al Tamtheel, the theme song for Egyptian television drama Ladina Aqwal Okhra, by having the song’s arrangements recorded abroad – in this case, Egypt – before being sent to him. Chaker would then add his vocals and send it back to the producers for mixing and mastering.

That straightforward approach is also reflected in Chaker’s music videos, which are often performance-based and shot in a studio space.

The songs’ presence on major streaming platforms – including Spotify and Apple Music – despite lacking a record label, suggests Chaker is using digital distribution services. Platforms such as DistroKid, TuneCore, or CD Baby enable independent artists to release music globally by providing proof of ownership. Chaker or his representatives have yet to make an official statement on which service he uses.

How has the response to Chaker's new music been?

Chaker’s re-emergence drew mixed reactions. While his comeback single Shab’an Min Al Tamtheel went regionally viral, the public backlash prompted Egyptian production company AG Group to remove the song from the television drama Ladina Aqwal Okhra.

Series creator Medhat El Adl later described the decision to use the track as an error of judgment, telling broadcaster Sada El Balad: “We didn’t study the legal standpoint regarding Fadel Chaker in Lebanon. We basically made our decision from a purely artistic perspective.”

The outcry had a chilling effect on the music industry, with peers rarely mentioning or expressing support for Chaker.

One notable exception was Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab, whose controversial visit to Ain Al Hilweh in 2022 for an undisclosed meeting with Chaker led to her being summoned for questioning by Lebanese authorities, before being released without charge.

This year’s documentary series Ya Ghayeb … Fadel Chaker – featuring a sit-down interview in which Chaker tells his side of the story – was also met with ambivalent critical reception, with some critics accusing it of downplaying the crimes he stands convicted of.

All of this points to a career in limbo. Chaker’s return is neither a full-fledged comeback nor a rebranding. His songs are recorded in undisclosed locations and released without co-ordinated promotional efforts or supporting concerts.

While the appeal is undeniable, Chaker’s career and personal life remain stalled until his legal status is definitively resolved.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

The%20Emperor%20and%20the%20Elephant %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Ottewill-Soulsby%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrinceton%20University%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E392%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Voices: How A Great Singer Can Change Your Life

Nick Coleman

Jonathan Cape

STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203S%20Money%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20London%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Zhiznevsky%2C%20Eugene%20Dugaev%20and%20Andrei%20Dikouchine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%245.6%20million%20raised%20in%20total%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A