Jordanian documentary Sout El Balad highlights the kingdom's growing hip-hop scene. Photo: Mohammad Al Takriti
Jordanian documentary Sout El Balad highlights the kingdom's growing hip-hop scene. Photo: Mohammad Al Takriti

Culture

Music & On-stage

Sout El Balad: A university student’s documentary chronicles the rise of Jordan’s hip-hop scene

Featuring fresh and seasoned voices, the Arabic-language film is available for streaming on YouTube

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 21, 2025