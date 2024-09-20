Laith Al Husseini, aka The Synaptik, tries to use music to break social stigmas surrounding mental health in the Arab world. Photo: Empire Distribution
Culture

Music & On-stage

Rapper The Synaptik talks price of war, mental health and staying in Palestine to produce his album

Musician's new record Al Taman explores the drive to keep going while raising a baby and surviving amid death and chaos

Saeed Saeed
September 20, 2024

