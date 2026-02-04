Man jailed for life for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump

Ryan Routh, who hid in ​the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle to try to assassinate ​Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 US election, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Routh, 59, was convicted by a jury last September ​of five criminal counts including attempted assassination after serving as his own defence lawyer at trial. US District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Prosecutors had recommended a life sentence while Routh had asked the judge, a Trump appointee, to impose a 27-year term. Prosecutors said in a court ‌filing that Routh's crimes “undeniably warrant a life sentence” because he had plotted the assassination for months, was willing to kill anybody who got in the ‍way and has expressed neither regret nor remorse.

In ‍a court filing, Routh denied that he intended to kill Mr Trump, and said he was willing to undergo psychological treatment for a personality ⁠disorder in prison. Routh suggested that jurors were misled about the facts of the case by his inability to mount a proper legal defence at trial.

Routh, who at the time of his arrest had resided most recently in Hawaii after living in North Carolina, also was convicted of three illegal firearm possession charges and one count of impeding a federal officer during his arrest.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh hiding in bushes a few hundred yards from where Mr Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15, 2024. Routh fled the scene and left behind an assault-style rifle but was later arrested.

▶

The incident occurred two months after a bullet fired by a gunman grazed Mr Trump's ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Both incidents came in the run-up to the November 2024 election in which Mr Trump regained the presidency after having been defeated four years earlier by Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, a Republican, turned the attempted assassinations into a campaign issue, saying the US Justice Department under Mr Biden could not be trusted with investigations.

Routh carried six cell phones and used fake names to ​conceal his identity, according to trial evidence, and prosecutors said he ‍lay in wait in thick bushes for nearly 10 hours on the day of the incident.

Routh pleaded not guilty in the case but fired his lawyers and opted to represent himself at trial despite lacking any formal ⁠legal training. His defence strategy focused on what he described as his nonviolent nature, but he offered little pushback as a parade of law enforcement witnesses detailed the evidence in the case.

Prosecutor John Shipley told jurors that Routh's plot was “carefully crafted and deadly serious”, adding that without the Secret Service's intervention “Donald Trump would not be alive.”

After the jury read the verdict, Routh appeared to try to stab himself with a pen several times and had to be restrained by marshals. His daughter yelled in court that her father had not hurt anyone and that she would get him out of prison.

Mr Trump lauded the verdict in a post on his Truth Social site, writing: “This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him.”