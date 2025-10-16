How Dubai Airports is aiming to be world's 'most inclusive and accessible' for visible and hidden disabilities

What does it mean in today’s world to truly be inclusive and accessible for all? It’s a question Dubai Airports aims to answer as it works towards creating a travel experience where everyone feels supported from the moment they arrive.

“The guest has always been the priority, and persons with disability are a big part of that guest segmentation,” says Fatma Taher, head of strategic projects and government agenda at Dubai Airports. “So it came naturally to go in depth into the different classifications of disabilities.”

Dubai Airports – Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport – began developing these strategies in 2021, in line with the government’s inclusivity drive. Taher explains the process took about a year, as time was needed to engage with the community, develop a framework and strategy, and study best practices. The resulting services were launched on December 3, 2022, to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Dubai International Airport has a dedicated accessibility lounge in Terminal 2. Photo: Dubai Airports

Currently on offer are specialised services designed to support travellers with hidden disabilities, including autism. One of the key initiatives is the Travel Planner, a visual guide available on the Dubai Airports website and those of its airline partners.

The guide helps families and individuals with disabilities, both children and adults, prepare for their journey. It outlines the travel process, from pre-departure to boarding, providing practical tips and explaining what to expect at each stage.

Meaningful inclusion means people with disabilities don’t have to plan around barriers, because the system already considers them Jessica Smith ,

Australian Paralympic swimmer and strategic advisor for Dubai Airports

For example, it details what happens during security screening and highlights available services such as two hours of free parking across all terminals and buildings, as well as access to a priority route that can be activated once a traveller declares his or her needs. This can be done at the time of booking through Iata codes, which cover various types of disabilities such as wheelchair assistance and sensory impairments.

Those who haven’t declared their needs when booking can visit an information desk at any terminal to collect a Sunflower lanyard, an international symbol for hidden disabilities. Wearing it enables access to a priority travel route, which includes dedicated check-in areas, security lanes and other forms of assistance throughout the airport. Taher says more than 35,000 lanyards have been distributed so far.

The sunflower is a discreet sign that the wearer has a hidden disability and may need additional support. Photo: Dubai Airports

At immigration, people of determination have several options, including smart gates, the red-carpet corridor and pod counters designed for added comfort. The process continues through priority security lanes, where staff are trained to provide extra time and show understanding, especially for passengers with medical equipment or medication. Buggies are also available for all types of disabilities, not only mobility-related ones.

“We have priority boarding at the airport, wherein people have the choice either to board first or to board last. With our national carriers, there are prioritised services and prioritised behaviour that you get on board the flight,” says Taher.

Dubai International Airport has further introduced an Assisted Travel Lounge for passengers in economy, business and first class in Terminal 2. It includes wheelchair-friendly areas, noise-reducing seating and a decompression zone for those with autism. Meanwhile, Dnata services provider offers specialised ground services for visible and hidden disabilities. This pilot lounge is part of a multimillion-dirham programme, with expansion plans in place to open similar lounges in other terminals.

Despite the progress that’s been made in just a few years, there’s more to be done. Dubai Airports recently announced a 10-year strategy to make DXB and DWC the most accessible in the world. “Leading up to 2035, there's so much more to do. We're building the foundation of our service offerings when it comes to persons with disabilities. We’ll continue to grow that offering alongside the sector,” says Taher.

Taher says that Dubai Airports still have more plans to add more as technology evolves. Photo: Dubai Airports

“To create a sustainable offering, you always have to go back to what you provide and see how to improve it. Technology and innovation will both play a big part. Having a close connection with the community also helps us to gauge how we're doing and what needs improvement.”

Taher emphasises that feedback and continuous monitoring are essential to improving accessibility initiatives. What sets Dubai Airports apart, she says, is its collaborative framework built with the community itself. This includes travellers, parents, children, experts and advisers, all of whom are involved at every stage of the process, from brainstorming and design to implementation and post-launch evaluation.

In September, former Australian Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith, who lives in Dubai, was named a strategic adviser. Smith, who was born without a left hand and forearm, says: “As someone who has always lived with disability, to be in a position where my experiences can influence one of the world’s busiest airports is humbling and incredibly meaningful,” says Smith.

“Dubai Airports is setting a global precedent by inviting lived experience to the table, not as a token voice, but as a driver of real change. This level of commitment says a lot about their vision and belief that accessibility is not an add-on, it’s an essential part of exceptional customer experience.”

Her words echo the airport’s wider philosophy: inclusion isn’t a one-time initiative but an ongoing process shaped by constant feedback. Taher explains that the airport actively gathers feedback through multiple channels, including its customer service portal, social media and mystery shoppers. These insights are reviewed weekly. Depending on the feedback, issues are directed to the relevant entity, be it Emirates, Dnata or Dubai Airports.

Airport and immigration staff are all trained in accessibility and inclusivity. Photo: Dubai Airports

Taher adds that its overall success is the result of co-ordinated efforts from various partners to create an accessible experience that extends beyond the airport.

“We're the fifth airport in the world to receive the top-tier accreditation on accessibility and for the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change]. We're the first airport in the world to be certified as an autism airport. Emirates airline is the first certified airline,” she adds. “The city is the first to be certified as autism-friendly. So creating the experience beyond the airport is what we aim to do.”

Last month, Dubai Airports introduced a service for the hearing-impaired community, launching hearing loops across more than 520 locations, one of the largest installations of its kind at any airport globally.

The system allows travellers using hearing aids to communicate directly with staff at various touchpoints, while portable devices are available in areas without fixed counters, such as customs and police.

“I'm happy that the offering is finally live. The feedback has been enormously positive and, inshallah, this offering will continue to grow,” says Taher.

This milestone is part of Dubai Airports’ wider effort to redefine what inclusion means in practice, a principle echoed by accessibility advisers like Smith.

“Meaningful inclusion means that people with disabilities don’t have to plan around barriers, because the system already considers them,” says Smith. “It’s when accessibility is invisible because it’s been so well-designed into the experience that it simply feels normal.”

She adds that inclusion means creating an environment where every traveller, whether a parent with a disability, a deaf passenger at security or a blind traveller using digital tools, can move through the airport independently and confidently, even enjoying experiences such as shopping at Duty Free.

“When those experiences become standard and not exceptional, that’s when we’ve achieved true inclusive accessibility.”

