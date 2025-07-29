Dubai airport handled record 46 million passengers in first half despite geopolitical disruptions

Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled a record number of passengers in the first half of 2025, despite geopolitical challenges that led to closure of airspace and disrupted aviation operations in the region.

Passenger traffic at DXB, the world's busiest international aviation hub, served 46 million flyers across 222,000 flights in the six months through to the end of June, an annual 2.3 per cent increase, its operator Dubai Airports said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the second quarter of 2025, passenger traffic grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year to 22.5 million. The aviation hub had handled 23.4 million during the first three months of this year.

January and April logged 8.5 million and eight million guests, respectively, which are records for both months, it said.

The average monthly passenger traffic during the January-June period at DXB – the home-base for Dubai's flagship airline Emirates as well as low-cost carrier flydubai – hit about 7.7 million, while the daily volume of passengers passing through hub averaged 254,000,

The region's aviation industry faced severe disruption in June as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated into an open war that forced closure of airspace in the several Middle Eastern countries and disrupted aviation operations across the region as airlines cancelled flights to ensure passenger and crew safety.

However, DXB's growth underpins "the strength of Dubai and the UAE, the agility of our operations and the commitment of our airport community", Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said in the statement.

It "once again enabled us to manage disruption while ... ensuring seamless global connectivity", he added.

Aviation remains a pillar of Dubai's economy – one of the fastest-growing trade, business and financial hub in the Middle East - with consistent flow of visitors feeding other sectors, including tourism and retail.

Dubai's aviation industry is forecast to account for 32 per cent of the emirate's economy and account for one in four jobs in 2030, higher than previous projections, according to a recent study by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Emirates airline and Dubai Airports.

The sector will contribute Dh196 billion ($53.36 billion) to Dubai’s projected gross domestic product and support 816,000 jobs by the start of the next decade, based on industry financial and passenger projections, the report said.

DXB expects to hit the 100-million passengers mark by the end of 2026, earlier than the 2027 forecast. The hub is expected to handle 96 million travellers this year, up from a previous forecast of 94 million, Mr Griffiths told The National earlier this year.

With travel activity expected to accelerate in the second half of 2025 driven by the late-summer peak, event-filled winter season and the biennial Dubai Airshow, DXB is confident it will reach those targets, "based on our performance to date and a positive outlook", he said on Tuesday.

India remained DXB’s biggest country market in the first half with 5.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (3.6 million), the UK (3 million), Pakistan (2.1 million) and the US (1.6 million). London was the busiest city destination with 1.8 million guests, followed by Riyadh, Mumbai, Jeddah, New Delhi and Istanbul.

DXB handled more than 1 million tonnes of cargo in the first six months of the year, a 0.1 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.