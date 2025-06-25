Flights cancelled to the UAE: Wizz Air, Singapore Airlines, Air Canada and more suspend routes

Update: Air India and IndiGo resume flights to UAE

Several international carriers have suspended flights to the UAE amid the tension between Iran and Israel.

While many flights were temporarily affected on Monday following Iran's thwarted attack on Qatar's US airbase at Al Udeid, both Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International airports announced the resumption of operations later in the evening, but cautioned travellers of delays.

"Due to regional airspace closures, flights from DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International may be impacted. Please check with your airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport, especially for guests travelling to India," Dubai Airports posted on social media on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport also urged travellers to check latest flight schedules before heading to the airport.

A number of international flights into the UAE remain cancelled or suspended as of Wednesday.

Wizz Air announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling all flights to and from the UAE until June 30.

“In light of the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region yesterday evening, we diverted our flights to alternative airports,” the airline said. “The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We will keep you informed as the situation evolves.”

Singapore Airlines also halted its daily flight between Singapore and Dubai until Wednesday.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be re accommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” the airline said.

Air Canada, which suspended its daily non-stop flights between Toronto and Dubai on June 18, will continue to pause the flights up to and including August 4 “as a precautionary measure”.

The suspension could be further extended “following a safety assessment in consultation with government and other authorities,” the airline said.

Chicago-based United Airlines has also suspended flights from Newark and New Jersey to Dubai until July 3.

Dutch airline KLM is also offering rebook and refund options to passengers who were scheduled to fly between Amsterdam and Dubai between June 19 and June 29.

On Monday, the US State Department issued a security alert for all its citizens travelling abroad, saying “there is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad”.

“The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information and any recent security alerts when planning travel,” the department posted on X and on its website.

