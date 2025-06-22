UAE President holds talks with Gulf leaders over Israel-Iran conflict

President Sheikh Mohamed held phone calls with Gulf leaders on Sunday to discuss how air strikes on Iran could affect regional security and stability.

The UAE leader discussed the escalating Israel-Iran conflict in key talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The talks formed part of consultations led by Sheikh Mohamed aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, state news agency Wam reported. During the calls, all sides emphasised that the current hostilities could have grave repercussions for the region and the global.

The leaders emphasised the need to prioritise dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said American forces bombed the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran, bringing to an end days of speculation about whether Washington would become directly involved in the conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the US strikes “outrageous” and said they would have “everlasting consequences”.

The UAE has expressed concern over the tensions in the region and attacks on nuclear sites. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday that stressed the importance of prioritising diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes in ways that "promote stability, prosperity and justice".

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said developments related to nuclear sites in Iran are being monitored closely. "There are no impacts on the UAE resulting from these developments," it said in a statement carried by Wam.

"FANR confirmed that it is well-informed and continuously following up on the situation, in co-ordination with international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, and receives regular updates through official channels."

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Dunki %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rajkumar%20Hirani%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Taapsee%20Pannu%2C%20Vikram%20Kochhar%20and%20Anil%20Grover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A