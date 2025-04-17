Qatar Emir in Moscow to discuss Ukraine, energy and Gaza with Putin

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>'s Emir Sheikh Tamim arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> on efforts to secure a peace deal in the Ukraine war. As their first meeting got under way, Mr Putin told Sheikh Tamim it was also important to discuss the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/" target="_blank">Israel-Palestine</a> conflict and the future of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> during the visit. Sheikh Tamim said Qatar was seeking to bridge gaps to secure an agreement in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> between Israel and Hamas. The Kremlin said before the meeting that the leaders would focus on "topical issues", with an emphasis on trade, as well as other subjects on the international agenda. "There will definitely be an exchange of views between Putin and the Emir of Qatar on Ukrainian affairs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "There will also be an exchange of views on regional affairs. "The region is replete with conflict potential. And Qatar plays a very big and important role in attempts to resolve many situations." Mr Putin last met Sheikh Tamim in Astana last July on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit. Qatar has made a series of attempts to mediate between Russia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, and has helped to arrange the return of children from both countries who were separated from their parents during the war. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Khulaifi told Russia's Tass state news agency that discussions would touch on Ukraine, Syria, Gaza and energy such as liquefied natural gas. "The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a global supply-chain crisis due to rising prices for energy and basic commodities," Mr Al Khulaifi said. "Our ongoing dialogue in this area helps stabilise energy markets, which in turn supports the resilience of the global economy and helps overcome the supply chain crisis." Mr Al Khulaifi noted that Qatar had played an important role as a mediator between the US and Iran, as well as with Russia, in an attempt to find a peaceful solution to the Iranian crisis. The Kremlin said it appreciated the "confidential dialogue on many topics, including the most sensitive ones" with Qatar.