Lebanon President in Qatar for first official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> President Joseph Aoun arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a> late on Tuesday for his first official visit to the Gulf state, as Lebanon intensifies efforts to rebuild its regional alliances and secure critical support amid continuing economic and political challenges. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank">President Aoun</a> was accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency. Talks between the Lebanese and Qatari delegations were expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon and will include a meeting with Qatar's Emir <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tamim-bin-hamad-al-thani/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani</a>. Mr Aoun told Qatar News Agency that relations between Lebanon and Qatar have always been rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to strengthening co-operation. Syrian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/13/syrian-leader-al-shara-expected-to-visit-uae/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a> also landed in Doha on Tuesday. He met with Emir Tamim to discuss ways of developing bilateral ties. Beirut and Damascus have been cautiously working to restore relations with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/lebanons-president-joseph-aoun-arrives-in-saudi-arabia-on-first-official-trip-abroad/" target="_blank">Arab states</a> since the fall of Bashar Al Assad, whose regime dominated Lebanese political life for decades and has been implicated in the assassination of several Lebanese figures critical of Syrian influence. President Aoun’s visit comes on the heels of a second Qatari fuel shipment to Lebanon this year. Delivered through the Qatar Fund for Development, the 6,000-tonne shipment arrived at the Port of Tripoli on Monday. It is intended to bolster the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces and contribute to national security and stability, Qatar's state news agency said. Qatar is one of the providers of financial and in-kind support to the Lebanese army and pledged support for the country's reconstruction in February after the recent conflict between Hezbollah and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/israel-intensifies-pressure-on-lebanon-through-ceasefire-violations/" target="_blank">Israel</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/14/lebanon-pressured-by-us-and-other-foreign-officials-to-replace-hezbollah-linked-security-individuals/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> remains under pressure to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/05/us-special-envoy-visits-lebanon-to-press-for-hezbollah-disarmament/" target="_blank">disarm</a> Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group, and to reassert full state sovereignty. President Aoun has repeatedly said the decision to centralise arms under state authority has been taken, but says this can only be achieved through dialogue rather than force. Hezbollah has suffered significant setbacks following its year-long war with Israel, which has killed the group's leader and key commanders, destroyed its infrastructure and infiltrated its security apparatus. The war has left Lebanon in a precarious state, compounding a financial crisis that began in 2019. With reconstruction urgently needed, international donors have made clear that any assistance will be contingent on the implementation of comprehensive reforms to restore public trust in state institutions. The election earlier this year of Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/09/joseph-aoun-lebanon-elected-president/" target="_blank">Aoun</a> as president, alongside the appointment of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/" target="_blank">Nawaf Salam</a> as prime minister, was widely seen as a turning point after years of political deadlock. Their leadership has revived cautious optimism for long-overdue institutional and economic reform.