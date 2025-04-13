Syrian leader Al Shara expected to visit UAE

Syria's leader Ahmad Al Shara will visit the UAE on Sunday, sources have told The National, as the new government in Damascus looks to deepen ties with the Arab world amid rebuilding efforts after a 13-year civil war.

Improving relations with Arab countries, especially in the Gulf, has been a major goal of Mr Al Shara since rebel groups allied with Hayat Tahrir Al Sham declared him President on January 30. Turkey, however, has been the main backer of HTS and is seeking more influence in the country.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani has been to the UAE at least twice since the downfall of the former Syrian regime but this is the first time Mr Al Shara will appear in the Emirates in an official capacity.

The Gulf is seen as having a crucial role in any international-backed drive for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria. Before the 2011 revolt against former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad, the bulk of foreign private investment in Syria came from the Gulf, particularly Qatar and Saudi Arabia, mainly in the real estate sector.

Mr Al Shara has been to three Arab countries since becoming President: Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt. Qatar’s Emir Tamim became the first Arab leader to visit Syria after the fall of the Assad regime, on a trip to Damascus in January.

Mr Al Shara last week attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey amid tension between Ankara and Israel as the two regional powers jostle for influence in politically fragile Syria.

Israel has launched air strikes and ground incursions to keep Syrian forces from its border, sparking criticism from Ankara.

"Israel is turning into a problematic country that directly threatens the stability of the region, especially with its attacks on Lebanon and Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He said the current Syrian "revolution" offered an opportunity to bring stability to the Middle East.

