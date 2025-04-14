Lebanon under pressure from US and other foreign officials to replace Hezbollah-linked security staff

Foreign officials involved in Lebanese affairs, particularly US officials, have been requesting the appointment of certain people to security posts while pushing for the removal of those they perceive as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/09/us-demands-to-disarm-hezbollah-have-made-lebanon-uneasy-but-it-must-act-now/" target="_blank">close to Hezbollah</a>, two security sources told <i>The National</i>. The issue is considered so significant that it has led to delays in appointments across several branches of the security services, particularly in the General Security Directorate, which is typically headed by a Shiite official. In the past 30 years, the heads of the directorate have been seen to keep good relations with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shia armed group that has been significantly weakened following the recent war with Israel. “Foreign role has now reached the security branches. US officials and others have been meeting with top Lebanese<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/07/unifil-chief-calls-for-diplomacy-and-political-process-to-reach-permanent-israel-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank"> security representatives</a>, requesting specific individuals be appointed,” one source said. “They’ve also asked for others to be removed, particularly from the General Security Directorate, as they see them as aligned with Hezbollah. Those individuals will now either be retired or sidelined. Lebanon has no choice but to comply.” A second security source confirmed the account. Both said Lebanese officials were told that failure to comply would result in isolation, no meetings with foreign officials, a halt to aid funds needed for postwar reconstruction, and the threat of sanctions against themselves and others. "At this point, we have no information to share on this issue," a US Embassy in Beirut spokesperson told <i>The National</i>. Lebanon has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/09/lebanon-reforms-central-bank/" target="_blank">paying a heavy price</a> for Hezbollah’s war with Israel, which ended in the group’s defeat. The armed militant organisation, which has long dominated Lebanon’s decisions on war and peace, is no longer regarded as a deterrent to Israel. One consequence of that outcome is the growing pressure to comply with the demands of the US and other foreign powers with a stake in Lebanese affairs. The current ceasefire deal has given Israel the upper hand, as it continues to target Hezbollah despite the truce. Its actions are part of US guarantees that allow the Israeli military to strike Hezbollah and any other perceived threat. The guarantees also include disarming Hezbollah and ending any role it holds within the security services. In recent weeks at Lebanon’s only airport, personnel seen as close to Hezbollah, from baggage handlers to security officials in charge of loading and unloading zones, were laid off. “Hezbollah is in deep trouble. It can no longer secure funding, and Israel is dismantling every effort it makes to rebuild. It’s highly exposed,” a security source explained. “It’s now clear that absolutely no funds will be provided to Lebanon’s new government for reconstruction unless Hezbollah is completely disarmed, potentially opening the door to internal strife. Unless, of course,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/hamas-and-hezbollah-cautiously-welcome-us-iran-talks/" target="_blank"> Iran decides</a> that Hezbollah should not rearm,” the source added. Iran and the US entered negotiations in Muscat on Saturday, marking a rare moment of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/13/constructive-iran-us-talks-in-oman-draw-regional-optimism/" target="_blank">diplomatic engagement</a> between the long-time adversaries. The talks could either pave the way for a new nuclear agreement and broader regional understandings, or risk fuelling further conflict in an already volatile Middle East. Militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah have welcomed the keenly awaited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/09/us-iran-talks-will-prevent-war-but-progress-will-be-slow-experts-say/" target="_blank">US–Iran talks</a>, stating that their main regional backer, Tehran, won’t “sell out” its allies. The US has repeatedly said that Hezbollah must be disarmed as soon as possible. On Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met in Beirut with Paul C. Grove, Clerk of the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. According to state media, Mr Aoun emphasised during the meeting that Lebanon’s reform initiatives "were driven by national interests rather than solely by international expectations". Hezbollah has said that it is ready to start discussing weapons if Israel withdraws from the locations it is still occupying in south Lebanon. “The group has said it is open to discussing the future of its weapons, but it seems that another faction within is refusing, without offering any alternative solutions," clarified a Lebanese security source. <i>Jamie Prentis contributed to the report from Beirut</i>