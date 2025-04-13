Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat on Saturday. Reuters
'Constructive' Iran-US talks in Oman draw regional optimism

Discussions welcomed by Saudi Arabia and Iraq, while White House says negotiations were 'very positive'

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 13, 2025