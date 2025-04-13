'Constructive' Iran-US talks in Oman draw regional optimism

Regional countries including Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reacted with optimism after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> held a first round of indirect talks in Oman, with the adversaries signalling a rare moment of positivity after years of diplomatic deadlock. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/12/negotiators-arrive-in-oman-for-landmark-us-iran-talks/" target="_blank">talks </a>on Saturday included the first face-to-face interaction between the two nations since former US president Barack Obama was in power (2009-2017). Washington and Tehran, which have not had diplomatic relations for more than 40 years, are seeking a new deal on Iran's nuclear programme after current US President Donald Trump pulled out of a previous agreement during his first term in office. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “briefly spoke" face to face after the indirect talks, which lasted for more than two hours on the outskirts of the Omani capital Muscat. In a statement released after the meeting, the White House described the discussions as “very positive and constructive”, while conceding the issues concerned “are very complicated”. “Special Envoy Witkoff’s direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome,” the White House said. Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that both countries held the discussions “in a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect, through the Foreign Minister of Oman”. While flying to Miami for a UFC event, Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the talks are “going OK”. He added: “I can’t tell you because nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it but it’s going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.” The second round of talks will take place next Saturday, according to the Iranian and American statements. The stakes of the negotiations could not be higher. Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash air strikes on Iran if a deal is not reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn they could pursue nuclear arms with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. Regional countries have been closely following the talks, aware that their security, stability and economy could be directly affected. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> welcomed the rapprochement and “positive indicators” from the first round of talks. It said “diplomacy and negotiated solutions are the best way to resolve disputes and enhance stability at the regional and international levels”. The Foreign Ministry said it hoped the talks would “lead to positive results in the near future, contributing to de-escalating tensions and building trust between the two sides, in the interest of the peoples of the region and enhancing security and peace". Saudi Arabia underlined its support for the rapprochement efforts and for “adopting dialogue as a means to resolve all regional and international disputes”. It expressed its aspiration that the "outcomes of the Iranian-American talks would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to enhance security, stability and peace in the region and the world". In the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi to discuss the latest developments in the Iran-US talks, UAE news agency Wam reported. During the call, Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for mediation efforts undertaken by Oman. He expressed “confidence that Oman’s efforts will succeed in bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran, fostering constructive conditions to rebuild trust, and strengthening initiatives aimed at promoting global peace, security and stability”.