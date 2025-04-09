US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead negotiations for their sides. AFP
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead negotiations for their sides. AFP

News

MENA

US-Iran talks will prevent war but progress will be slow, experts say

Negotiations in Oman seen as an opportunity to build trust, as well as curb Tehran’s nuclear activities

Mina Aldroubi
Mina Aldroubi

April 09, 2025