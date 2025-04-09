Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) meets US Deputy Special Envoy for Middle East Morgan Ortagus (C) and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson (L) at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, on April 5. EPA
US demands to disarm Hezbollah have made Lebanon uneasy but it must act now

Michael Young is a Lebanon affairs columnist for The National

April 09, 2025