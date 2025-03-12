A portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a flag of the Amal movement hang on the rubble of a destroyed in house in the southern Lebanese village of Ramia. AFP
A portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a flag of the Amal movement hang on the rubble of a destroyed in house in the southern Lebanese village of Ramia. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Hezbollah stands to lose from Lebanon’s reconstruction nightmare

Michael Young is a Lebanon affairs columnist for The National

March 12, 2025