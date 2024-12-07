US special envoy Amos Hochstein speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 November 2024. EPA
US special envoy Amos Hochstein speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 November 2024. EPA

News

MENA

Amos Hochstein reveals how Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was achieved and what comes next

The US envoy says efforts to stop the war started after Hezbollah was weakened

Mohamad Ali Harisi
Doha

December 07, 2024