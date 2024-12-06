Committee overseeing Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes aerial tour of south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The international committee tasked with overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took a helicopter tour of south Lebanon on Friday – although without the Israeli representative.

A source in Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office told The National that the tour marked the first meeting of the members, adding that the Lebanese army was ready to deploy south of the Litani river within a short time.

“After this tour, there is a preparation to hold an official meeting of the committee within the next two days. It is likely that it will be held in Naqoura, with the presence of a representative of the Israeli army and another from the Unifil forces,” the source said, referring to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

“The ceasefire supervision committee will have a parallel centre in the [Israeli] city of Safed,” the source added.

The Lebanese army said that the flyover was intended to show the committee the state of the field south of the Litani.

US Maj Gen Jasper Jeffers, co-chairman of the panel, and French military representative Brig Gen Guillaume Ponchin were among those on board.

Under the US-brokered ceasefire deal, Israel has 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon while thousands of Lebanese army soldiers move into the area. Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure must move north of the Litani River.

Lebanese officials have accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire dozens of times since it came into effect last week.

“The government is anticipating the worst, and at the same time fulfilling its duty to abide by the implementation of the ceasefire provisions,” the official said.

At least 12 people have been killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire came into effect, with both sides accusing each other of breaches.

On Monday evening, Hezbollah launched two projectiles towards empty fields in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms, viewed by Lebanon as its territory. No casualties were reported. Hezbollah said it was a defensive measure in response to Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire.

In the southern city of Tyre, which was heavily attacked before the truce, the Lebanese cabinet will meet at the Benoit Barakat Barracks on Saturday.

In a bid to bolster its ability to deploy, the Lebanese Army has launched a recruitment drive. The US and France have been working to enhance the army's capabilities to help enable the deployment of 10,000 troops to the south as soon as possible.

Gen Mounir Shehadeh, who until recently was the Lebanese government's co-ordinator with Unifil, told The National that some 1,500 elite commandos had already been deployed from Beirut.

More than 1.2 million people were displaced across Lebanon by Israel’s war on the country. The majority of them were forced to leave their homes when Israel massively ramped up its bombardment in September.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A