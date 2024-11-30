US military official Jeffers arrives in Beirut to oversee Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

During their meeting in Beirut, Major General Jasper Jeffers III and General Joseph Aoun focused on creating a comprehensive plan for the deployment of Lebanese Forces in Southern Lebanon. The discussions centered around ensuring stability and security in the region following the anticipated Israeli withdrawal.

