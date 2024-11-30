During their meeting in Beirut, Major General Jasper Jeffers III and General Joseph Aoun focused on creating a comprehensive plan for the deployment of Lebanese Forces in Southern Lebanon. The discussions centered around ensuring stability and security in the region following the anticipated Israeli withdrawal.
During their meeting in Beirut, Major General Jasper Jeffers III and General Joseph Aoun focused on creating a comprehensive plan for the deployment of Lebanese Forces in Southern Lebanon. The discussions centered around ensuring stability and security in the region following the anticipated Israeli withdrawal.

US military official Jeffers arrives in Beirut to oversee Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

US special envoy Amos Hochstein will serve as the civilian co-chaiman until a permanent civilian official is named

Amr Mostafa
November 30, 2024

