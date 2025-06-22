Iran attacks Israel after US bombs nuclear facilities

Iran launched at least 27 missiles at Israel on Sunday morning, hours after the US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the Middle East conflict.
Israeli medical workers say 16 people were injured in the attack, one moderately and 15 lightly, with search and rescue teams “continuing to search additional scenes”.
The attack came in two waves, the first consisting of an estimated 22 missiles fired at areas across the country and a second numbering at least five missiles that hit the northern city of Haifa.
Shortly after the attack, Israel's military announced that its air force was bombing western Iran.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday night in an address to the nation that the strikes on Iran were a “spectacular military success” but signalled more could occur if Iran did not make peace.
“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.
“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he added. “Remember, there are many targets left.”
