Iran retaliates against US with 'thwarted' attempt to target its forces in Qatar

Iran attacked a US base in a missile strike "thwarted" by Qatar on Monday, hitting back in the Middle East air war.

Arab countries united in support of Qatar after it announced it had intercepted missiles fired at Al Udeid air base, 30km from Doha. It said the base used by US forces was evacuated in advance, and there were no casualties.

Warning sirens sounded in Bahrain, where people were told to seek shelter in the nearest building. Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq closed their airspace, forcing some flights to turn around.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the attack on the Qatari base. It said the strike "does not pose any threat or danger to the brotherly and friendly State of Qatar or its honourable people".

Missiles were fired at the base “in response to the blatant and brazen act of aggression committed by the United States against Iranian nuclear sites and facilities", it said.

Al Udeid Air Base, about 30km south-west of Doha, hosts more than 10,000 US military personnel, making it the largest American military installation in the Middle East.

A US defence official said the base was attacked by short and medium-range ballistic missiles from Iran. They said there were no reports of casualties.

Iran's attempt to attack the US's Al Udeid base - in pictures

An Iranian missile is intercepted over Qatar. Reuters Traces in the sky as seen in Doha. Reuters An interceptor missile in the sky over Qatar. Reuters People film the projectiles over Doha. AFP Traces in the sky above Doha. Reuters

Gulf condemnation

The UAE and Saudi Arabia were among Gulf countries to condemn the attack on on Qatar. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures aimed at protecting the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry stressed the need for an immediate halt to military action, warning that further escalation would undermine regional security and lead to "disastrous repercussions" for international peace and security. The ministry also called for diplomatic solutions and serious dialogue to overcome the current crises in the region.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “strongly condemns and denounces, in the strongest terms, the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar”. It added that it considers it “a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness – an act that is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances”.

The Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, strongly condemned Iran’s missile attack on Qatari territory, calling it "a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty" and a "direct threat to the security" of all GCC member states.

Mr Albudaiwi reaffirmed that the security of the Gulf states is "indivisible" and that the Council "stands firmly with Qatar against any threat to its territory".

Al Udeid air base in Qatar is used by US forces in the Middle East. AFP

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the attack was a "blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, international law and the UN Charter". It said Qatar "affirms its right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression".

"We reaffirm that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people," it said.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, said people should remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. Motorists were urged to make way for emergency vehicles.

US forces in Kuwait restricted access to key military sites—Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Ali Al Salem Air Base, and Camp Patriot—to essential personnel only.

Etihad Airways said it anticipates flight disruption for the "coming days" due to airspace closures around the region. British Airways said flights to and from Dubai continue to operate”, this is despite earlier cancellations.

Air war

The attack on Qatar came a day after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, entering the air war in an unprecedented strike. Israel and Iran have traded missile fire for 11 days since a surprise Israeli attack on June 13.

The Israeli military said it hit "regime targets and agencies of government repression" on Monday, as its war in Iran widens beyond its initial nuclear aims. One strike damaged Evin prison in Tehran, a notorious jail for political prisoners.

An Israeli army spokesman said attacks on Tehran would continue in the "coming days". Israel said it had also struck airports, missile factories and and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps buildings.

Power cuts were reported in both countries as Iran hit back at Israel. The IRGC said it had launched a new ballistic missile known as Kheibar, which has multiple warheads, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump warned energy producers to keep prices down, as oil prices remained volatile. Brent oil futures dropped 6.4 per cent to their lowest in 10 days after the foiled attack on Qatar.

Several international oil companies operating in southern Iraq have evacuated foreign employees, sources told The National. They said the withdrawal has not affected Iraq's oil production.

The US on Monday defended its intervention in the war, saying Iran posed an "imminent threat". But it wasn't clear how badly Sunday's dropping of "bunker-buster" explosives by B2 bombers had damaged Iran's nuclear programme, which officials in Tehran insist is peaceful.

Rafael Grossi, the head of UN nuclear inspections, said Iran had informed him it would take "special measures" to protect its nuclear materials, hinting they could have been moved. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US had a "high degree of confidence" that enriched uranium was stored at the sites.

Israel launched air raids on Monday to block access to one of the sites, Fordow. Debate was raging in Israel over how long to continue the war, which began on June 13 with a surprise attack that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

Mr Netanyahu has said the fighting will stop when Israel's objectives are achieved but that it also "won’t finish too soon". Iranian regime targets struck on Monday included an intelligence directorate and a headquarters of the Basij militia, the Israeli military said. The Iranian judiciary acknowledged that Evin prison was damaged by an Israeli strike.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website said the situation remained "under control." Evin has been home to prominent western prisoners regarded as hostages of the Iranian regime, which Israel and the US have openly speculated about toppling.

