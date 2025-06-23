Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire that could end the war, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Monday night that Iran and Israel have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire.

The ceasefire is expected to be enacted at about 12am Washington time, “at which point the War will be considered ended”, Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world,” he said.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on June 23, 2025.

“This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will,” Mr Trump wrote. “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the world.”

The news of the impending ceasefire appears to have caught some in Iran off-guard, with state-run Tasnim news quoting an unidentified official who called Mr Trump's claim "lies".

Israel and Iran have been engaged in retaliatory air strikes over the past 12 days. Israel launched a “pre-emptive” strike against Iran, attacking the infrastructure of its nuclear programme. Iran retaliated.

The US entered the war on Saturday, launching attacks on three of Iran's nuclear sites. Mr Trump claimed that the US had "obliterated" Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities, which he said had put Tehran close to obtaining a nuclear weapon – something he has reiterated could not be allowed to happen.

The announcement comes after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at a major US military base in Qatar, but Mr Trump said Tehran had warned Washington before the attack.

A Qatari military official said two waves comprising 19 missiles were launched at the base. All but one were shot down and there were no injuries.

US Central Command said it had “successfully defended against the attack".

Washington had warned Iran against retaliation, but Mr Trump said after the strikes that Tehran had warned the US beforehand to lower the risk of casualties.

Mr Trump earlier said he hoped Iran's attack meant it had "gotten it all out of their 'system'," and expressed a hope for peace.

