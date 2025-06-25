Israel-Iran conflict: Regional Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Wizz Air flights delayed, cancelled or rerouted

Read more: Dubai airports resume full operations

As tensions continue to rise between Israel and Iran, flights in the region are being suspended, delayed, cancelled or rerouted.

Flights to and from the UAE were delayed amid disruption on Monday evening, as a number of regional countries closed their airspace following Iran's thwarted attack on Qatar's US airbase at Al Udeid.

Dubai Airports announced late on Monday that it had resumed full operations “following a temporary precautionary pause”, but cautioned travellers of delays.

"Due to regional airspace closures, flights from DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International may be impacted. Please check with your airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport, especially for guests travelling to India," Dubai Airports posted on social media.

Etihad Airways

The UAE's national carrier has cancelled services to and from Tel Aviv until and including July 15.

After cancelling several flights on Monday and early Tuesday, an airline spokesperson has confirmed that most other “flights are operating as scheduled”.

The Abu Dhabi airline also urged travellers to check the latest flight status at etihad.com.

Emirates

Emirates Airline said on Monday evening that all its flights continue to operate as scheduled “using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas”.

The airline also urged customers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

All Emirates flights to Tehran in Iran and Baghdad and Basra in Iraq remain suspended until and including June 30.

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iran and Iraq as well as customers with onward flydubai connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Emirates said.

Flydubai

Flydubai said on Tuesday that its flights have resumed as scheduled.

“Some delays may still be expected due to airspace congestion,” the airline said. “We have rerouted select flights across the network to avoid restricted airspace. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

Flydubai flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria and St Petersburg remain suspended until June 30.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Israel's Ben Gurion Airport until further notice. It has also cancelled flights to and from the UAE until June 30.

“In light of the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and due to the closure of multiple airspaces across the region yesterday evening, we diverted our flights to alternative airports,” a Wizz Air Abu Dhabi representative told The National on Tuesday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights to and from Amman and Beirut have also been suspended until June 30.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air flights from Europe to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman remain suspended until September 15.

The carrier said it will offer free rebooking, or a full refund in Wizz credits or in the original form of payment, to customers affected by cancellations.

Air Arabia

“Due to the escalating situation and airspace closures across the region, some flights may experience disruptions,” the airline posted on Monday. “Customers are advised to check their flight status for the latest updates prior to heading to the airport.”

Air Arabia flights to and from Jordan remain suspended until June 26.

Air Arabia flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan are suspended until June 30.

Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above countries will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, the airline said.

Regional flights

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways confirmed the reopening of airspace over Qatar late on Monday night, but cautioned of flight schedule disruptions until Thursday.

The airline is also offering their customers with travel up to and including June 30 an option to change their travel dates without incurring a fee until July 15 or receive a refund on unused tickets if they no longer wish to travel.

Qatar Airways flights to to Iran and Iraq, as well as to Syria's Damascus International Airport (DAM), remain temporarily cancelled.

The affected airports in Iran include:

Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA)

Mashhad International Airport (MHD)

Shiraz International Airport (SYZ)

The affected airports in Iraq include:

Baghdad International Airport (BGW)

Erbil International Airport (EBL)

Basra International Airport (BSR)

Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)

Najaf International Airport (NJF)

Gulf Air

The Bahrain national carrier's flights to and from Amman, as well as to Baghdad and Najaf in Iraq stand cancelled until Friday.

Syrian Airlines

Syrian Airlines announced on Monday that all flights into the country will be operated via Aleppo International Airport, and passenger transportation will be provided by special buses to Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority also announced on Tuesday the reopening of air corridors that have been temporarily closed since June 18 to air traffic in Syrian airspace due to recent regional tensions.

International airlines

In Asia

Singapore Airlines

The carrier has cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai until Wednesday.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be re accommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” the airline said

In North America

Delta Air Lines

The US carrier said travel to, from or through Tel Aviv “might be impacted” until August 31.

United Airlines

United Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai until July 3 and to Tel Aviv until August 1.

Air Canada

Canada's flag carrier has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until September 8. It has also suspended its daily, non-stop service between Toronto and Dubai until and including July 3.

In Europe

British Airways

British Airways, which cancelled flights to Dubai on Sunday, said on Monday night that its flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were operating as normal. However, the carrier's flights to and from Doha have been suspended until Wednesday.

The airline is offering a “flexible booking policy” for customers booked on flights heading to Dubai and Doha who wish to change their dates of travel. “Those due to travel between now and June 29, 2025 can rebook on to a later flight up to and including July 13, 2025, free of charge, by contacting us by phone,” the airline said.

Air France

Air France has suspended services to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

KLM

Dutch carrier KLM has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until at least July 1.

Ryanair

The Irish low-cost carrier, which cancelled flights to Tel Aviv in May, has extended the suspension until August 31 and cancelled flights to Amman until July 11.

Aegean Airlines

Greece's Aegean Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 12.

EL AL Israel Airlines

Although airspace has now closed, the airline had previously suspended commercial flights to and from Israel.

Swiss Air Lines

All flights to Tel Aviv through October 25 and to Beirut until July 31 have been halted.

Austrian Airlines

Flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until July 31.

Brussels Airlines

Flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until July 31.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa suspended Tel Aviv and Tehran services until and including July 31.

Flights to Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11; and flights to Beirut until and including June 30.

Thor%3A%20Love%20and%20Thunder%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taika%20Waititi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Hemsworth%2C%20Natalie%20Portman%2C%20Christian%20Bale%2C%20Russell%20Crowe%2C%20Tessa%20Thompson%2C%20Taika%20Waititi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envi%20Lodges%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Noelle%20Homsy%20and%20Chris%20Nader%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hospitality%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%20to%2015%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%20of%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A