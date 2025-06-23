UAE flights: Dubai airports resume full operations

Dubai announced late on Monday evening that Dubai airports had resumed full operations "following a temporary precautionary pause". Dubai Media Office said that "the safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority". Flights to and from the UAE witnessed some delays and disruption on Monday evening as a number of regional countries closed their airspace due to an Iranian attack on US air base Al Udeid in Qatar.

While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Dubai Media Office advised travellers "to stay informed by checking regularly with their airlines for the latest updates".

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways anticipated flight disruption for “coming days”.

“Etihad Airways is rerouting a number of its flights on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East,” an Etihad Airways representative confirmed to The National on Monday.

“This is a developing situation and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates. This is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days.”

The airline urged passengers to check the status of their flight online.

“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” the representative said.

The scene at Abu Dhabi airport as flights are grounded. Scott Chasserot / The National

At the time of writing, several flights were on track to land at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, including Etihad flight EY477 from Denpasar to Abu Dhabi, which is on track to land at 11.30pm GST. Etihad's EY327 from Jaipur to Abu Dhabi landed on time at 11.11pm GST.

Other flights have been rerouted. Etihad flight EY289, from Lahore to Abu Dhabi, has been rerouted to Karachi; and EY241 from Ahmedabad to Abu Dhabi has returned to Ahmedabad.

British Airways, meanwhile, has confirmed to The National that “flights to and from Dubai continue to operate”; this is despite earlier cancellations.

British Airways flight BA107 from London Heathrow to Dubai was cancelled on June 23; however, BA 109 from the London airport to Dubai is currently due to take off on time, at 9.30pm BST, and scheduled to land at 8.35am GST.

In a statement issued to The National, a British Airways spokesperson confirmed the airline has “suspended flights to and from Doha up to and including Wednesday, June 25”.

The current statement on Dubai Airports website is consistent with messaging for the past week.

“Due to recent airspace closures affecting parts of the region, flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) may experience delays, cancellations or diversions. We strongly advise all travellers to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and to allow extra time for their journey,” the statement reads.

The National has also reached out to Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai representatives for comment.

This story is developing

