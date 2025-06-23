Flights cancelled to the UAE: Singapore Airlines, Air Canada and more suspend routes to Dubai

Several international carriers have suspended flights to Dubai, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, as tension escalates in the region amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

On Sunday, British Airways suspended its flights from London to Dubai and Doha “as a result of recent events”, and said affected passengers would be offered a “flexible booking policy” regarding changing their dates of travel.

“Those due to travel between now and June 24 can rebook on to a later flight up to and including July 6, free of charge, by contacting us by phone,” the airline said.

Singapore Airlines has also halted its daily flight between Singapore and Dubai until Wednesday.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be re-accommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” the airline said.

Air Canada, which suspended its daily non-stop flights between Toronto and Dubai on June 18, will continue to pause the flights until July 3 “as a precautionary measure”.

The suspension could be further extended “following a safety assessment in consultation with government and other authorities”, the airline said.

Chicago-based United Airlines has also suspended flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Dubai until July 3.

Dutch airline KLM is also offering rebook and refund options to passengers who were scheduled to fly between Amsterdam and Dubai between June 19 and June 29.

Last week, Dubai Airports warned travellers of delays due to airspace closures.

“Flights operating out of #DXB and #DWC - Al Maktoum International may experience disruptions. Please check with your airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport,” Dubai Airports posted on X.

On Monday, the US State Department issued a security alert for all its citizens travelling abroad, saying “there is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad”.

“The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information and any recent security alerts when planning travel,” the department posted on X and on its website.

