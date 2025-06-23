How to prepare for potential flight cancellations or delays amid the Israel-Iran war

Flights to and across the Middle East are being cancelled, delayed or rerouted due to the Israel-Iran war, and travellers may be left uncertain about whether their trips will proceed as planned. While airlines will each have their own policies for handling such situations, there are steps passengers can take to reduce the chances of getting caught off-guard.
If you have a flight in the coming weeks, here’s a checklist of things to consider before heading to the airport:
1. Check airline status
Start by visiting the airline’s official website or app and looking up your flight number. This will show whether the flight is on schedule, delayed or cancelled. Most airlines also allow passengers to sign up for real-time flight status notifications via email, SMS or in-app alerts – a useful way to know about any last-minute changes. Make sure that all contact information is up to date to avoid missing important updates.
2. Check departure and arrival airport alerts
Travel disruptions can also come from the airports themselves. Go to the websites of both the departure and arrival airports to look for travel advisories, airspace closures or terminal changes. Some airlines and airports post updates on their social media faster than their official sites, so it’s worth checking verified accounts as well.
3. Check with your embassy or foreign ministry
Government advisories are helpful during times of conflict. Check your country’s embassy or foreign ministry website for travel warnings, no-fly zones or entry restrictions. In some cases, a government may suspend flights or recommend alternative travel routes.
4. Contact the airline or travel agent directly
If unsure about the status of a flight or the available options, you can call or message the airline directly. If booked through a third-party platform, reach out to them to see if rebooking or refunds are possible. Some agents may also help arrange alternate routes if an original flight is cancelled.
5. Pack essentials in your carry-on
Prepare for the possibility of long delays or unexpected overnight stays. Carry-on bags can include items such as prescription medications, a phone charger, basic toiletries, snacks and a change of clothes. This ensures not being caught unprepared if checked baggage is delayed or access to it is restricted.
6. Check airport access and transit connections
Even if a flight is operating, getting to the airport might not be so straightforward. Confirm that roads are open and ground transport is available. If transiting through another country, double-check that the connection is still valid and hasn’t been cancelled due to shifting airspace restrictions.
7. Monitor trustworthy news sources
Beyond your airline and airport, stay informed by following reputable news outlets. Conditions can change quickly in a volatile region, and being aware of the latest developments can help inform travel decisions.
8. Have a backup plan
In unstable situations, having a plan B is crucial. Research alternative flights or airlines that use different routes and consider adjusting travel dates if necessary. Also look into travel insurance that covers cancellations and delays due to conflict or geopolitical events. It’s also a good idea to carry some local currency and make sure credit cards are working, in case there's a need to book last-minute accommodation or transport.
9. Download airline and airport apps
Apps can often be the fastest way to receive updates and make changes to bookings. In many cases, rebooking a flight or claiming a voucher can be done through the app without needing to wait on hold.
10. Know your rights
Take a moment to review the airline’s cancellation and compensation policy. Depending on the carrier and location, passengers may be entitled to refunds, accommodation or meal vouchers if their flight is cancelled or delayed.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
FIXTURES
Monday, January 28
Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm)
Tuesday, January 29
UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm)
Friday, February 1
Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)
Visit Abu Dhabi culinary team's top Emirati restaurants in Abu Dhabi
Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe
For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread.
Golden Dallah
For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda.
Al Mrzab Restaurant
For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce.
Al Derwaza
For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup.
Common%20symptoms%20of%20MS
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EFatigue%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3Enumbness%20and%20tingling%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELoss%20of%20balance%20and%20dizziness%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStiffness%20or%20spasms%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETremor%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPain%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBladder%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBowel%20trouble%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVision%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EProblems%20with%20memory%20and%20thinking%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Five expert hiking tips
Always check the weather forecast before setting off
Make sure you have plenty of water
Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon
Wear appropriate clothing and footwear
Take your litter home with you
Monday's results
- UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs
- Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs
- Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets
Why are you, you?
Why are you, you?
From this question, a new beginning.
From this question, a new destiny.
For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.
Our dream is to unite that which has been
separated by history.
To return the many to the one.
A great story unites us all,
beyond colour and creed and gender.
The lightning flash of art
And the music of the heart.
We reflect all cultures, all ways.
We are a twenty first century wonder.
Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.
Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.
Come with questions, leave with visions.
We are the link between the past and the future.
Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And
new answers are given wings.
Why are you, you?
Because we are mirrors of each other.
Because together we create new worlds.
Together we are more powerful than we know.
We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations
with the unique light of art.
Ben Okri,
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20flat%206-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20PDK%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E500hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh530%2C300%20as%20tested%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
Brief scoreline:
Wolves 3
Neves 28', Doherty 37', Jota 45' 2
Arsenal 1
Papastathopoulos 80'
The%20Last%20White%20Man
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Mohsin%20Hamid%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E192%20pages%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublished%20by%3A%20Hamish%20Hamilton%20(UK)%2C%20Riverhead%20Books%20(US)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERelease%20date%3A%20out%20now%20in%20the%20US%2C%20August%2011%20(UK)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
Company Profile
Name: JustClean
Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries
Launch year: 2016
Number of employees: 130
Sector: online laundry service
Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now