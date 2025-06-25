Podcasts

Business Extra

Gulf economies and the Iran-Israel conflict: What's next?

Countries in the region remain wary, even with fragile ceasefire in place

Salim A. Essaid

June 25, 2025

Gulf leaders have been on alert for triggers on several fronts: for one, potential damage to nuclear sites, such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, just across the pond that is the Arabian Gulf.

The Gulf has also kept close watch on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway in the Gulf where about a fifth of the world's oil flows through to power the globe, and which Iran had threatened to close.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, all of these are still major factors in the Gulf's economic well-being and stability.

Iran v Israel: What just happened?
ExplainerIran v Israel: What just happened?
On this week's episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid hears from Safaa Al-Kogali, World Bank county director for GCC countries. Let's get into what happened, what's next and what we're on the lookout for.

