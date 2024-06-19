Chic carry-ons: Luxury luggage essentials to invest in for summer 2024

A well-made, long-lasting carry-on should never be underestimated, especially for seasoned jet-setters who want to protect their belongings. Given the increasing demands of modern travel, investing in luxury luggage is a smart move.

With that in mind, The National rounds up first-class options for carry-on luggage.

The reliability of baggage is paramount. Today, many regular travellers pack light, making a dependable carry-on bag a non-negotiable. Look for long-lasting, easy-to-manoeuvre and lightweight options, which provide ample space for essentials. Although it may seem extravagant, considering the thousands of air miles luggage endures, reliability is key.

As summer approaches and many of us are planning trips around the globe, now is the time to consider investing in a new piece of luggage – but where to start? Look for features like heavy-duty zips, impact-resistant shells, reinforced corners and durable materials.

Smooth manoeuvrability is crucial, so opt for four-wheel styles with comfortable handles. But check that your carry-on complies with international size regulations, to avoid any pre-flight hiccups.

Starting at the ultra-luxury end of the market, for those looking for a designer-led statement piece, Louis Vuitton’s Horizon 55 carry-on is a staple for high-end travel. The new Elysee Palace monogrammed version, adorned with the brand’s motif and sticker-like travel images, is a nod to Louis Vuitton's heritage as a trunk-maker.

Meanwhile, fellow Parisian house Celine offers a series of monogrammed canvas travel essentials. Priced at Dh13,000, the standout piece is a chic trolley bag in Triomphe canvas and leopard print, featuring leather trimmings, a retractable handle, four wheels and gold hardware.

Essential cabin carry on in papaya, Dh3,290, Rimowa. Photo: Rimowa

For less bank-breaking options, premium luggage brands Rimowa, Tumi and Aigner offer reliable yet stylish options. Rimowa’s new Papaya and Mint collection consists of simple yet functional cases in shades of mint and coral, with prices of carry-on trolleys starting at Dh3,290.

Tumi’s seasonal must-have is a hunter-green four-wheeled expandable carry-on priced at Dh3,190. While Aigner’s InMotion collection offers a simple yet durable design, starting at Dh3,025.

Hermes' RMS Cabin Cargo suitcase in H canvas and Regate are particularly popular due to the craftsmanship, though the exclusivity of the pieces, coupled with high demand, means there's often a waiting list.