New Dubai airport expansion to drive a million jobs and housing

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/dubai-airport-to-reach-100-million-passengers-mark-by-the-end-of-2026-earlier-than-planned/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/dubai-airport-to-reach-100-million-passengers-mark-by-the-end-of-2026-earlier-than-planned/">Dubai</a> has awarded contracts for Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), including a Dh1 billion ($272 million) deal to build a second runway for its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/al-maktoum-international-airport-dubai-terminal-underground-trains/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/al-maktoum-international-airport-dubai-terminal-underground-trains/">$35-billion terminal expansion</a> in Dubai South, which is set to offer jobs and housing opportunities for a million people. A Dh75 million separate contract for enabling works in the first phase has also been awarded, while major packages such as the Automated People Mover and Baggage Handling System that are currently in the tendering stage look set to be awarded later this year, Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said on Thursday. The terminal substructure, early 132kV substations as well as district cooling plants, are in the next set of packages that will be tendered later in 2025. "The design is being done and we have already started work on the ground," Mr Al Zaffin said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the annual Airport Show in Dubai. "The airport will be a technological marvel from all aspects. We are trying to make it intuitive, smooth, with a lot of passenger delights." The first phase, scheduled for completion in 2032, will increase the airport terminal's annual capacity to 150 million passengers. "We remain fully committed to delivering Al Maktoum International Airport on time," Mr Al Zaffin said. Ultimately the airport is set to reach a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo per year when complete. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is already reaching maximum capacity, meaning building one of the world's biggest airports to accommodate the expected jump in passenger volume has become a necessity, Mr Al Zaffin said. The project cost may have some "variation upwards or downwards" but will remain largely within the range of the announced $35 billion, he added when asked if costs are expected to increase. In terms of its economic impact, the project is expected to "support up to one million people through employment and housing", which is integral to the development of Dubai South, Mr Al Zaffin said in a statement. The project will create "thousands" of employment opportunities in key sectors including construction, aviation, logistics, real estate, tourism and cargo. This will stimulate growth in areas surrounding Dubai South, which will lead to increased demand for hotels and real estate developments, he said. The airport project will create a "ripple effect" across Dubai's economic pillars from airlines and cargo, to hospitality, real estate and logistics, the official added. The transition from DXB to DWC will happen in a single move to avoid operational challenges and minimise disruptions for passengers, Mr Al Zaffin said. "We are confident in our ability to execute this shift successfully," he said. Extensive preparations, including an Operational Readiness and Airports Transfer programme will be carried out in advance to ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted services. What happens to DXB after all the airlines have moved their operations will be left to the Dubai Government to decide, in line with the emirate's strategic goals, he added. The airport, spanning 70 sq km, will be five times the size of DXB and will feature two passenger terminals and seven concourses, with more than 400 gates to ensure capacity for future growth, the statement said. Passengers will be transported with the help of automated people movers. The airport will also feature an underground train to ease travel between smaller concourses to create "intimacy at scale", with shorter walking distances, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/dubai-airport-to-reach-100-million-passengers-mark-by-the-end-of-2026-earlier-than-planned/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/30/dubai-airport-to-reach-100-million-passengers-mark-by-the-end-of-2026-earlier-than-planned/">Paul Griffiths</a>, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said last week. AI and advanced technology will play a big role in creating a "borderless airport", where passengers will move through quickly without long queues at customs and immigration checkpoints, Mr Al Zaffin said. "Once you enter the airport, they know who you are, they know where you're coming from and where you're going. They know everything about you and therefore you're processed [quickly]," he said. The airport will integrate advanced technology such as robotics for baggage handling, security and maintenance. Identifying passengers using biometric data, along with smart security measures and automated check-in processes, will speed up passengers' journeys.