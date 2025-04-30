Dubai International Airport said January 2025 was the highest monthly traffic on record with 8.5 million passengers. The airport expects to have served 100 million by late 2026. Photo: Dubai Airports
Dubai International Airport said January 2025 was the highest monthly traffic on record with 8.5 million passengers. The airport expects to have served 100 million by late 2026. Photo: Dubai Airports

Business

Aviation

Dubai airport to reach 100-million passengers mark by the end of 2026, earlier than planned

US tariffs are not denting travel demand, Dubai Airports chief says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 30, 2025