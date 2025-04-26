Dubai attracted 5.31 million international visitors in first quarter of 2025

Dubai recorded a 3 per cent annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/">increase in international visitor numbers</a> to 5.31 million in the first three months of 2025, according to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The city attracted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/09/annual-visitor-numbers-surge-to-nearly-19-million-as-world-descends-on-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/09/annual-visitor-numbers-surge-to-nearly-19-million-as-world-descends-on-dubai/">18.7 million international tourists in 2024</a>, up 9 per cent annually. Western Europe was Dubai’s biggest source market with 1.15 million visitors, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall share, followed by CIS and Eastern Europe with 891,000 (17 per cent) and GCC with 772,000 visitors (15 per cent), the data showed. South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa markets were the fourth and fifth-biggest source markets for Dubai, accounting for 752,000 (14 per cent) and 620,000 (12 per cent) visitors respectively. The North-East Asia and South-east Asia region attracted 474,000 visitors to Dubai, followed by the Americas with 374,000 visitors, Africa at 197,000 and Australasia at 78,000, the data revealed. “The sustained growth of the tourism sector continues to be vital not only through its direct economic impact, but as a pathway to investment, talent and businesses into the city,” Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said. At an event on Thursday before the Arabian Travel Market, Mr Kazim said Dubai was in a good position to weather economic shocks because of its tourism track record and geographic position. “I am confident that … Dubai is very well positioned to ride this wave. The diversified approach that we've created for the destination helps us in this,” Mr Kazim said. He acknowledged that some markets will be affected more than others, but that travel remained crucial for doing business. Travel patterns may also shift with people taking either short breaks or fewer holidays with longer stays, he added. “There are a lot of changes that are happening globally but with the diversified marketing approach that we have designed for ourselves, it gives us a chance to shift our focus as and when needed to make sure that the overall growth continues to be seen,” the tourism executive said. Dubai is seeking to grow the number of tourists, length of stay, spending, contribution to gross domestic product and repeat visits. The emirate’s hospitality sector continued to register a strong performance from January to March. During the period, the average daily rate (ADR) rose 2 per cent year-on-year to Dh647, while occupied room nights were 11.19 million and revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at Dh528, according to the DET data. The average RevPAR last year was Dh42, while the ADR during the period was Dh538. Dubai is looking to establish itself as one of the top three cities in the world over the next decade and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/01/04/sheikh-mohammed-reveals-10-year-plan-to-double-size-of-dubai-economy/" target="_blank" rel="">double the size of its economy</a> by 2033 as part of its economic agenda. The emirate is pursuing a strategy to diversify its non-oil sector with a heavy focus on tourism, aviation, hospitality, technology and trade. Dubai is simplifying visa procedures and building infrastructure as it aims to attract more tourists to the emirate. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/24/dubais-new-airport-terminal-promises-easier-and-faster-check-in-enabled-by-ai/" target="_blank" rel="">Dubai International Airport (DXB)</a> handled a record 92.3 million passengers last year, an annual increase of nearly 6 per cent. To accommodate growth in passenger traffic, Dubai is also expanding its second hub, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/24/dubais-new-airport-terminal-promises-easier-and-faster-check-in-enabled-by-ai/" target="_blank" rel="">$35 billion terminal</a> that will have a capacity of 260 million passengers a year once the final phase is completed.