Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths on vision, ambition and the future of aviation

In the opening episode of The National's video-first podcast The Inside Brief, host Manus Cranny sits down with Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, to discuss the emirate’s ambition to create the world’s most advanced aviation hub.

From managing 95 million passengers a year to planning a move to a new airport capable of handling 260 million a year by 2050, Griffiths shares how vision, technology and precision planning drive Dubai’s global connectivity.

He explains why aviation must remain affordable, how biometrics will transform the experience of passengers and what it takes to move the world’s busiest international airport 40km south without stopping operations.

Griffiths also reflects on his leadership over 18 years, his single KPI to never constrain Dubai’s aviation growth, and the lessons learnt through global crises.

Griffiths also opens up about his lifelong passions for music and engineering, his vast collection of motorcycles and cars, and the discipline that shapes his artistry and his leadership.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other major platforms.