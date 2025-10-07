Dubai International Airport to surpass 100 million passengers by 2027

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is on course to handle more than 100 million passengers a year by 2027.

The airport's chief executive, Paul Griffiths, said DXB was expected to handle 95.3 million passengers by the end of 2026, followed by the milestone figure the following year.

Mr Griffiths made his comments on the sidelines of a press conference to promote next month's Dubai Airshow, state news agency Wam reported.

"By the end of 2031, passenger numbers are anticipated to approach 115 million, and by 2032 operations will transition to Al Maktoum International Airport to accommodate around 124 million passengers,” said Mr Griffiths.

In July, The National reported DXB handled a record number of passengers in the first half of this year, despite geopolitical challenges that led to the closure of airspace and disrupted aviation operations in the region.

Passenger traffic at DXB, the world's busiest international airport, served 46 million people across 222,000 flights in the six months to the end of June, an annual 2.3 per cent increase, its operator Dubai Airports said.

Designs were approved last year for a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, with construction starting at a cost of Dh128 billion ($34.8 billion) as the emirate aimed to boost airport capacity to meet growing travel demand.

Once complete, Al Maktoum International Airport will have "the world's largest capacity", reaching up to 260 million passengers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said at the time.

Regarding the development projects at Al Maktoum International Airport, Mr Griffiths said construction work was ongoing, with the final designs being prepared.

