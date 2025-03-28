All the luggage drop-off locations and home check-in facilities in the UAE before you fly

Travelling has never been easier, especially when flying from the UAE with one of the country's four major airlines. With millions of passengers travelling over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr holidays</a>, it's worth taking advantage of the perks some airlines offer before you fly. At <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai International</a>, for example, traveller numbers over the Eid break are set to surge by up to 19 per cent compared to average weekly volumes over the past month. More than 3.6 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between Wednesday and April 7, authorities said. Last week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/24/emirates-flights-eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> announced 17 additional flights to destinations in the Middle East to meet surging demand. More than 371,000 passengers are expected to fly with the Dubai airline between March 26 and April 6. Here are all the check-in facilities and home luggage drop-off services in the UAE you can use before heading to the airport. The airline has a City Check-in service at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai. Emirates also has luggage drop facilities in Ajman, as well as at Port Rashid Terminal 3 and Dubai Harbour for travellers disembarking cruise ships. At ICD Brookfield Place, travellers can hand over their luggage between four and 24 hours before their flight (except for those travelling to the US), helping to take the hassle out of the airport experience. Check-in is open from 8am to 10pm daily, via self-check-in kiosks, at dedicated desks with Emirates agents, or with the help of the world’s first check‑in robot assistant, Sara. Passengers can use the City Check-in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal up to four hours before departure and collect their boarding passes. Bus tickets from Ajman to Emirates Terminal 3 in Dubai costs Dh20, with regular departures from 4am to 11.30pm. At Port Rashid Terminal 3 and Dubai Harbour, passengers can simply step off a ship and check in for their Emirates flight at the dedicated kiosk, giving them more time to explore the city. Emirates also offers a Home Check-in service that allows passengers to complete the process from their home, hotel or office and breeze through the airport later. Passengers should use the service at least six hours before departure, with packages starting from Dh177 for up to two bags. It is complimentary for first-class customers. Emirates also offers a drop-off service in which an agent will collect your baggage, clear it through customs and deliver it to wherever you are in Dubai. This service starts at Dh93 per bag. <i>More information is available at emirates.com</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/02/19/etihad-airways-record-profit/" target="_blank">Etihad</a> offers two City Check-in options – at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Passengers can visit the Morafiq service desk at both locations to drop their baggage and choose extras such as seat selection, fast-track their immigration checks or upgrade their booking 24 to four hours before flight departure time. Check-in rates are Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children aged 12 years and below, and Dh15 for infants aged two years and below. <i>Etihad's City Check-in locations can be found at etihad.com</i> Abu Dhabi residents flying with Etihad, Air Arabia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/03/18/wizz-air-abu-dhabi-bet-on-lebanon-tourism-recovery-with-new-beirut-route/" target="_blank">Wizz Air </a>and Egypt Air can also skip airport check-in queues and save time by dropping off their baggage 24 to four hours before departure in Yas Mall. At the counter near The Fountains, passengers will be given their boarding pass after completing the procedures, and can head straight to immigration when they arrive at the airport. The service costs Dh35 for passengers above 12 years of age, Dh25 for under-12s, and Dh15 for infants. The counter is open daily from 10am to 10pm. The budget airline's City Check-in service allows passengers to drop off luggage and collect their boarding passes eight to 24 hours before departure. Passengers can also select their seats, so they can head directly to the designated gate at the airport. Air Arabia passengers can use the City Check-in service at the following locations: – Sharjah: Opposite Al Madina Shopping Centre, Muweilah – Sharjah: Matajer Al Musalla – Dubai: Shindagha City Centre – Abu Dhabi: Al Nahyan – Abu Dhabi: Ground Floor, Workers Village, Mussafah – Abu Dhabi: Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah – Abu Dhabi: Yas Mall – Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Marsa Mina – Abu Dhabi: Hamdan Street – Al Ain: Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat – Ajman: Safeer Mall – Ajman: Escape Tower – Ras Al Khaimah: Oman Road, Al Nakheel <i>For opening hours and additional information, call 06 558 0000</i> The low-cost airline offers Home Check-in options, as well as the Belt pick-up and delivery service, meaning passengers can head straight home or to their hotel when they arrive in Dubai and have their luggage delivered. The Home Check-in service is available for those on a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/05/01/flydubais-new-business-class-suites-unveiled/" target="_blank"> flydubai flight</a> departing from Dubai International Airport. Passengers will need to fill out a request form up to six hours before departure. An agent will meet them at a designated address, check in their luggage and hand over a boarding pass, as well as baggage tags. The fee depends on the number of bags, starting at Dh199 for one or two bags, excluding VAT. A Land and Leave service, starting at Dh249, allows passengers returning to Dubai to have their baggage collected and delivered to their home. A bundle option for Home Check-in and Land and Leave is also available, starting at Dh349. Both services can be booked via flydubai's website. <i>– A version of this story was originally published on March 27, 2023</i>