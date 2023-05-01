Flydubai's new business class suites unveiled

Flydubai has unveiled the first pictures of its new business class suites.

Dubai's low-cost airline will add 10 private premium suites on select flights this year, with the first planes featuring the new business suites joining the fleet in November.

The new suites have been designed exclusively for single-aisle aircraft and flydubai is the first airline in the world to introduce the new seats — each of which gives passengers direct aisle access — on a Boeing aircraft.

The low-cost airline unveiled the suites on the first day of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The suites will feature on a further six flydubai aircraft in the first quarter of next year, with priority on jets serving the airline's longer routes.

Each seat allows passengers to choose their level of privacy, with the option to close doors for a fully enclosed experience or to fly in more traditional open-plan seating. All passengers will have a 17-inch, built-in touchscreen monitor, compatible with Bluetooth headphones.

There is additional storage space for travellers and suites have ambient lighting providing a relaxing atmosphere.

“Flydubai is committed to exceeding expectations. Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive.

"Today, we are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the business class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft. We will continue to invest in innovation to enhance the customer experience across our growing fleet."

Flydubai first introduced business class cabins in October 2013.

Recliner business class seats are available on select Boeing 737 Max 8 jets serving short and medium-haul flights. Lie-flat business-class seats can be found on select medium and long-haul flydubai routes.

Etihad unveils new Dreamliner business class suites

Etihad's new interiors feature business suites with privacy doors. Photo: Etihad

Etihad Airways also used the first day of the Arabian Travel Market to unveil its new business-class suites.

The Abu Dhabi airline's new interiors are being introduced on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, joining the fleet in the third quarter of this year.

Each business suite features privacy doors and the airline has increased the height of the suites from its previous design aboard its Airbus A350 models to give travellers even more privacy.

The fully reclining seats offer some of the longest lie-flat beds in the air and some of the largest entertainment screens — featuring 17.3-inch monitors with Bluetooth headphone pairing. Suites also have several charging ports including wireless charging and plenty of storage.