Etihad to offer Armani Casa products in business class

Etihad has partnered with Armani Casa to create customised products for its business-class cabin.

Dubbed the Constellation Collection, the range includes cutlery, crockery, glassware, serving ware and a matching pillow and duvet set produced by the luxury Italian brand, an extension of the Armani fashion label. It will be launched onboard in December, while guests on longer flights will also benefit from the airline’s new memory foam mattress.

Embellished with a geometric pattern, the new Armani-designed business-class accessories are rendered in colours inspired by the UAE: dark green for date palm trees, aquamarine to represent the mangroves and slate to symbolise Abu Dhabi's skyline.

"The design of crockery and tableware is really important but most important is the way the food presents. It's about having a style that is classical and long-lasting and then you let the food do the talking in conjunction with the style of the crockery," Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand and marketing at Etihad, told The National.

“This project is not something that happens in just a few weeks. I’m very pleased to say that during Covid, we did not just sit still and we’ve been working with Armani for almost two years to be able to launch today what we think is a product of the future," he added.

In addition to the fashion-forward aesthetics, the collection's durable materials and innovative designs will reduce equipment weight by up to 10 per cent, resulting in less fuel burn and fewer emissions.

“Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways – an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future," said Tony Douglas, group chief executive, Etihad. "Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests.”

Etihad Airways adds new Armani-Casa amenities in its business class.



Check the full story and video at @TheNationalNews @etihad #Uae #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/NffUyA7bp1 — Nilanjana Gupta (@NilanjanaGupta) October 18, 2022

The announcement coincided with news that the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has transferred full ownership of Etihad Aviation Group to ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a portfolio that includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and ADQ Aviation & Aerospace Services Company.

The move supports efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub that provides airlines and passengers with a superior offering in the areas of aircraft engineering and cargo and ground handling services, as well as an unrivalled customer experience with the anticipated opening of Abu Dhabi Airports’ new Midfield Terminal.

“The aviation sector is critical to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth plans and prosperity. With Etihad joining ADQ’s mobility and logistics cluster, we are well positioned to develop a globally competitive and integrated aviation portfolio to enhance Abu Dhabi’s connectivity and overall value proposition,” said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive of ADQ.